Gibbs

Elizabeth Gibbs addresses Beaumont's Aug. 2 city council meeting.

Having promoted Elizabeth Gibbs from Beaumont’s interim city manager to its official city manager last month, the Beaumont City Council unanimously approved her three-year employment contract on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Gibbs had been filling in as the interim city manager after the previous city manager Todd Parton and the city parted ways last April.

She had also filled in as an interim city manager in 2015, and was more recently the city’s Community Services director.

As an at-will employee of the city, the base annual salary in her contract is $230,006.40, along with a suite of health, dental and vision benefits for her and her family of $1,675 per month, along with car and phone expense compensation.

Gibbs receives 80 hours of paid administrative or personal leave and 25 days of paid vacation per year.

There was no discussion from city council members on the employment agreement, which was unanimously approved at its Aug. 2 meeting, other than City Attorney John Pinkney informing the council that Gibbs’s performance evaluations will be in April, since her employment with the city, even though it was on an interim basis, will be held annually in April.

Gibbs initially began working for Beaumont in 1996, and is the city’s former transit director. She holds a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts and liberal studies, and a master’s degree in public administration, both from California Baptist University.

She formerly ran a sole proprietorship landscaping company and served previously as a substitute teacher in the Beaumont school district.

She is past president of the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Rotary Club, and serves on the board for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the San Gorgonio Pass.

Staff Writer David James Heiss is a member of the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Rotary Club. He may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net.

Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.

0
0
0
0
0

More from this section

Beaumont opens new middle college

Beaumont opens new middle college

With the start of the 2022-23 school year on Thursday, Aug. 11, Beaumont Unified School District opened its new Beaumont Middle College High School, which is designed to give students a college-like academic experience while they earn college credits in high school.

Beaumont to improve its veterans, first responders memorial spaces

Beaumont to improve its veterans, first responders memorial spaces

Beaumont Community Services Director Doug Story explained to the city council that last November he and other city officials, following the city’s veterans parade, were directed to organize a committee to discuss remodeling the veterans and first responders memorials that grace the front of …

Beaumont concerned about warehouses, county response

Beaumont concerned about warehouses, county response

Beaumont Deputy City Manager Christina Taylor told city council during its Aug. 2 meeting that there are applications in the pipeline of investors hoping to add 30 million square feet of warehousing and logistics space within the city’s manufacturing zone, south of State Route 60, as well as…