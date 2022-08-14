Having promoted Elizabeth Gibbs from Beaumont’s interim city manager to its official city manager last month, the Beaumont City Council unanimously approved her three-year employment contract on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Gibbs had been filling in as the interim city manager after the previous city manager Todd Parton and the city parted ways last April.
She had also filled in as an interim city manager in 2015, and was more recently the city’s Community Services director.
As an at-will employee of the city, the base annual salary in her contract is $230,006.40, along with a suite of health, dental and vision benefits for her and her family of $1,675 per month, along with car and phone expense compensation.
Gibbs receives 80 hours of paid administrative or personal leave and 25 days of paid vacation per year.
There was no discussion from city council members on the employment agreement, which was unanimously approved at its Aug. 2 meeting, other than City Attorney John Pinkney informing the council that Gibbs’s performance evaluations will be in April, since her employment with the city, even though it was on an interim basis, will be held annually in April.
Gibbs initially began working for Beaumont in 1996, and is the city’s former transit director. She holds a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts and liberal studies, and a master’s degree in public administration, both from California Baptist University.
She formerly ran a sole proprietorship landscaping company and served previously as a substitute teacher in the Beaumont school district.
She is past president of the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Rotary Club, and serves on the board for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the San Gorgonio Pass.
Staff Writer David James Heiss is a member of the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Rotary Club. He may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net.
