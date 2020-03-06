With 100 percent of the districts reporting, the state election results for senator for the 23rd Congressional District have been released.
As of Wednesday morning, March 4, Abigail Medina, a teacher and San Bernardino school board member, had 36,415 votes (26.3 percent); Rosilicie Ochoa-Bogh, a Realtor and Yucaipa school board member, had 34,699 votes (25.1 percent); Lloyd White, a Beaumont City councilman who works at Esri in Redlands, had 32,160 votes (23.29 percent); Kris Goodfellow, an entrepreneur and former journalist has 23, 581 votes (17 percent); Cristina Puraci, a teacher and Redlands school board member, has 11, 601 board (8.4 percent).
Medina and Ochoa-Bogh will be the candidates for State Sen. Mike Morrell’s seat in the Nov. 3 election.
Neither candidate received 50 percent, plus one, of the votes.
The Riverside County Registrar of Voters office said it will certify the results April 2.
Around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Kris Goodfellow addressed nearly 80 supporters at a private residence in Redlands, thanked individual members of her campaign, and gave kudos to her husband Brian Godin, with whom she co-runs Redlands-based Voyager Search, a geospatial software solutions company.
She told him that she missed working with him during the campaign because she was always traveling.
Goodfellow said that there were 170 people involved in volunteering for her campaign, and told supporters "No matter what happens tonight or in the weeks that follow, we have an amazing team. We all played a role, and I could not be prouder as a first-time candidate. Let's see what happens and be positive, and not give up."
Wednesday morning Ochoa-Bogh said, "I could not be happier with the vote of the Inland Empire on Tuesday," she said, who is projected to finish first or second in the race. "Not only does it appear we are in a photo finish for the first or second spot, but Republicans drew a majority of the votes indicating the seat will remain Republican this November. Holding this seat is important to people who want to lower the cost of living, lower taxes, improve education and begin to fight back against the epidemic of homelessness."
In Riverside county, White received 15,669 votes; Medina, 10,437; Ochoa-Bogh 10, 398; Goodfellow, 8,868; Puraci, 3,317.
In San Bernardino County, Puraci received 8,284; Ochoa-Bogh, 24,301; White, 16,481; Goodfellow, 14,713; Medina, 25,978.
Abigail Medina and Lloyd White could not be reached for comment by the Record Gazette deadline Wednesday morning.
