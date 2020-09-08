Nearby El Dorado Fire in San Bernardino County started during a gender-reveal party, officials said.
A “smoke-generating pyrotechnic device” used at the party sparked the fire, Cal Fire said in a press release.
The fire started Saturday at 10:23 a.m. at the El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa.
The fire spread from the park north to Yucaipa Ridge, according to the release.
The fire has burned more than 10,000 acres as of Tuesday and is just 16% contained, according to Cal Fire.
Those involved in the gender reveal party, including the person who set off the device, the family and the person taking photos have been cooperating with fire investigators, authorities said.
Cal Fire said no injuries have been reported and no structures have been damaged in the blaze.
Evacauation orders are as follows: Yucaipa Blvd at Bryant intersection to the east. Yucaipa Blvd to Ave E southeast to the intersection of Mesa Grande, east to Wildwood Canyon Rd to include all portions of Hidden Meadows and the southern portion of the Cherry Valley Community from Nancy Lane east to Beaumont Ave. Including portions of Riverside County down to Orchard St.
Evacuation warning in place for Beaumont Ave east to Hillside Place in the Highland Springs area to the Apple Fire burn perimeter to the north and Cherry Valley Blvd to the south.
