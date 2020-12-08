Economists see ‘light at the end of the tunnel’

Despite efforts by health officials and government agencies to curtail in-person business, regional economists claim that data show an increase in jobs in the last quarter, and, depending on whose math one examines, the economy is showing promising signs of improvement.
New home sales in Riverside County rose in the last year, and as Redlands economist John Husing crunches the numbers, Riverside County saw a healthy 11.4 percent rise in 2019, with Beaumont rounding out the top five cities with a 31.1 percent increase in new home sales last year.
That figure is important since, according to Husing, an increase in assessed valuation is a “major municipal revenue source,” and Beaumont’s annual assessed growth climbed a healthy 14.2 percent so far in 2020.
Banning eked out a 4.3 percent gain in that same period.
According to Claremont McKenna College economics professor Manfred Keil and California State University, Long Beach adjunct professor of economics Robert Kleinhenz, compiled data from October portray an improvement in labor market conditions, “Although the unemployment rate remains elevated and industry job counts are considerably below pre-pandemic levels.”
The professors publish a labor market report for the Inland Empire Economic Partnership.
Their figures claim that civilian employment, including self-employed and contract workers, increased by nearly 900,000 in October, but that nonfarm wage and salary positions grew by just under 150,000 during that period — but it was the third largest monthly gain since the pandemic shutdown, according to the IEEP.
Dan Hassey, a senior investment adviser who lives in Banning, is a little more reticent about such cautious optimism when it comes to the economy.
“The math is funny for quarterly GDP comparisons,” he says. “Most market and economic comparisons are annual.”
Hassey suggests a hypothetical example: “Suppose the economy was at 100, but it contracted to 60 in the first and second quarter. If the economy improved to 80 in the third quarter, that would be a 33 percent improvement, or 60 after all, divided by 60 (fall) of 33 percent. But, GDP is at 80 and needs to get to 100 to get back to its peak and be in a growth mode,” but economists can still claim that the economy improved for the quarter — regardless of whether a 33 percent increase is the entire truth.
“The economic damage from the health crisis was brutal, but the economy has ‘improved,’” Hassey notes.
Hassey refers to a K-shaped economy, where housing, autos and grocers are doing well, while the energy sector, banking, airlines, retailers and the service industries are suffering.
The latest IEEP newsletter reflects that sentiment, reporting that “Among the state’s industries, leisure and hospitality, the sector still most affected by the current downtowner, showed by far the highest improvement, followed by professional and business services,” despite it representing the third largest employment gain since beginning of March.
Their report came out prior to the Walt Disney Company announcing a combined 32,000 layoffs over the last couple of months, with an estimated 10,000 of those affected at Anaheim’s Disnelyand resort, according to the Anaheim Independent.
There is no clear crystal ball.
“Those of us forecasting in the current economic environment face several unusual challenges,” Husing says. “We have no experience with a situation where a significant part of the economy has been shutdown by government direction. We have no parallel situation of how various sectors will occur going forward with the likely slow introduction of a vaccine in 2021,” and “There is also no consensus of whether or when a new COVID-19 stimulus package will emerge.”
Online services are flourishing, particularly Zoom, Amazon and Netflix, Hassey points out. But, “It will be hard to get a full recovery without small businesses and service workers.”
Over the years, Hassey explains, “Millions of jobs have been eliminated due to outsourcing to cheaper labor overseas, automation, and downsizing. At the same time costs of living, education, healthcare and child care have gone up dramatically, and many of the jobs that have been created are service jobs that are lower pay, part-time, with fewer benefits or job security.”
However, Hassey concedes, “There is very good news that can provide light at the end of the tunnel: so far, three vaccines are seeing effectiveness … and our lives may be able to get back to normal.”
The Inland Empire Economic Partnership offers signs for optimism.
While “Leisure and hospitality has been hurt by the recession, it was encouraging to see that sector add another 4,800 positions in October, although it is still significantly below its February peak. Retail trade added an impressive 4,300 positions, and 3,700 jobs were generated” by the logistics industry.
“It was good to see that the bloodletting from the government sector stopped, at least temporarily,” the IEEP report states. “Here, 4,000 jobs were added. We do not know what extent these were permanent additions or election-related. Only time will tell.”
Their report declares, “The latest California Employment Development Department state and regional labor market data for October show significant progress like that of the national labor market. Although the unemployment rate remains elevated and job industry counts are considerably below pre-pandemic levels, the latest figures reflect an economy that is advancing despite the ongoing challenges.”
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
