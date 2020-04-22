The city of Beaumont is furloughing one full-time recreation specialist, 10 part-time recreation specialists and three part-time bus drivers effective May 1 through June 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The full time recreation specialist oversees the pool, which is closed for the summer, and the day camp, which would have opened after school let out the first week of June.
“We felt like we really didn’t have a choice,” said Kari Mendoza, administrative services director, about the furloughs.
The Beaumont Unified School District will not be re-opening for the rest of the academic year, which ends June 19.
Normally, the Chatigny Center would be opening soon for day camp for youth, but not this year.
Mendoza said it could open before the end of June, but there are no guarantees.
Pass Transit ridership is way down this year and the routes have been removed, Mendoza said.
Lifeguards also would have been hired and begun training for working at the pool, which will not open this summer.
The pool at Stewart Park would have opened Memorial Day weekend and closed around Labor Day.
Staff writer Julie Farren may be reached at jfarren@recordgazette.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.