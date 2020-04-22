Beaumont City Hall

The city of Beaumont is furloughing one full-time recreation specialist, 10 part-time recreation specialists and three part-time bus drivers effective May 1 through June 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The full time recreation specialist oversees the pool, which is closed for the summer, and the day camp, which would have opened after school let out the first week of June.

“We felt like we really didn’t have a choice,” said Kari Mendoza, administrative services director, about the furloughs.

The Beaumont Unified School District will not be re-opening for the rest of the academic year, which ends June 19.

Normally, the Chatigny Center would be opening soon for day camp for youth, but not this year.

Mendoza said it could open before the end of June, but there are no guarantees.

Pass Transit ridership is way down this year and the routes have been removed, Mendoza said.

Lifeguards also would have been hired and begun training for working at the pool, which will not open this summer.

The pool at Stewart Park would have opened Memorial Day weekend and closed around Labor Day.

Staff writer Julie Farren may be reached at jfarren@recordgazette.net.

