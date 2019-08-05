A DUI suspect was arrested Saturday morning after she crashed into the kitchen of a Beaumont home on Eighth Street, according to the Beaumont Police Department.
The crash was reported at 4:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of E. Eighth St. The 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was located partially inside the residence's kitchen. There also was a strong odor of natural gas.
The homeowner had evacuated prior to the collision and was uninjured.
Crystal Marie Hernandez, 33, was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.
CalFire, AMR, Southern California Edison and Southern California Gas Co. responded to the call.
Gas and electricity were shut off to the house. The residence was red-tagged by CalFire.
