In an effort to combat a recent influx of speed violations throughout the “Badlands” SR-60 construction zone, the San Gorgonio Pass CHP has established additional safety measures and increased enforcement on a 24-hour basis.
In September of 2019, two members of our community tragically lost their lives due to a reckless driver in the construction zone. This tragedy sent our community reeling and left many with questions on how to stop senseless deaths like these. We cannot, and will not, allow this type of driving behavior when the lives of our community and our construction crews are at stake.
This video serves to not only highlight these added safety measures, but also speaks to the fact that the San Gorgonio Pass CHP will not tolerate aggressive driving and will proactively seek out moving violations in the area. Please follow the link for more details on this campaign.
Our goal of Safety, Service and Security, while maintaining the trust and cooperation of the community, remains our top priority.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6lhBPdq_a8M&t=6s
For further information and/or questions, please contact Public Information Officer Matt Napier at (951) 769-2000 or after hours at (916) 407-7511.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.