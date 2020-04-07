Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser extended the short-term lodging restrictions order to June 19.
The order limits short-term home rentals, hotels and motels to restrict business to novel coronavirus response only.
This move is based on the current projections of the spread of COVID-19 for the next several weeks.
The order does not apply to recreational vehicle (RV) parks. These parks are deemed essential businesses and should remain operational.
RV parks are considered essential business operations because they provide valuable and necessary housing options during the COVID-19 crisis.
Limited activities allowed under the order included providing lodging to protect the homeless population or for essential workers. Providing lodging for anyone who must leave their home to safely isolate from other family members, or family members displaced due to someone self-isolating at home, are also permitted under the order.
If these standards are followed and positive progress is made to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases, the restrictions may be lifted earlier. “If everyone does their part and stays home, stays apart and covers their face, then we can come out of this sooner as the tide turns quicker,” said Kaiser.Activities that are still allowed under this order include providing lodging to protect the homeless population or for essential workers.
Providing lodging for anyone who must leave their home to safely isolate away from other family members, or family members displaced due to someone self-isolating at home, are also permitted under the order.
The short-term lodging order applies to all cities and unincorporated areas of Riverside County. The order further states that no owner, tenant or marketing agent may rent or lease any short-term rental, vacation rental or timeshare. “Taking these steps will help all of us get through this pandemic faster and back to work sooner.
We want to make sure we have something to return back to after this crisis is over.
Do you part and stay inside,” said Board Chair V. Manuel Perez. This order is in conjunction with the governor’s order to stay at home issued on March 19, and the County of Riverside order to cover your face when out in public issued on April 4.
Previously, Kaiser ordered all Riverside County schools, colleges and universities to close until June 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.