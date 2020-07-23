Domestic violence call in Banning is hoax

On July 19, at 3:42 p.m., Banning Police received a transferred call from the Beaumont Police Department that a domestic violence was occurring inside a home in the 1100 block of Kingswell Avenue.
The juvenile and reporting party told dispatch that her mother and father were fighting and arguing and that the father had a gun and was threatening to harm himself and shots were fired inside the home.
Banning Police Officers along with Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at the home.
Loudspeaker announcements were made into the home and all three occupants exited the house.
It was determined that the entire incident was a hoax and did not occur. This type of an incident is known as ‘Swatting Calls.’
It should be noted that this is a crime and this case is being investigated as such.
Banning Police Chief Matthew Hamner said “this type of harassment will not be tolerated. These actions can lead to serious injuries and deaths. The individuals responsible will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. In the past, these types of incidents have caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in wasted resources.”
The Banning Police Department is asking anyone who may have additional information regarding this case, to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170.
