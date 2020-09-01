Banning has approved tract maps for Diversified Pacific’s first phase of homebuilding in south Banning, as part of the Rancho San Gorgonio Specific Plan.
In an area not too far behind Banning High School, south of Westward Avenue and east of 8th Street.
Portions of five housing tracts were approved: one 14.16-acre plot will be subdivided into 80 single-
family homes, in an area referred to as Planning Area 16C, and will be a low-density residential zone with minimum lot sizes of 4,500 square feet.
Area 6D will have 9.97 acres of land subdivided into 57 single-family homes, also low-density residential with lot sizes starting at 4,500 square feet.
Areas 5E and 5F will each be low-density zones with lot sizes starting at 5,000 square feet; 5F is 5.9 acres that will have 23 single-family residential lots, and 5E will have 48 homes built on 10.34 acres.
Planning areas 3C and 4D will subdivide into 21.37 acres for 105 single-family dwellings.
It is all part of Rancho Cucamonga-based Diversified Pacific’s 3,386 residential lot project that spans 831 acres.
Company representative Nolan Leggio, director of planning for Diversified Pacific, was at the Aug. 25 Banning city council meeting to go over the project and answer questions.
The project will include parks with ball fields, open space and equestrian trails, a community center that will include library space, campus space for an elementary school.
During a public comment portion of the meeting, Planning Commissioner Inga Schuler expressed concerns that “The citizens of Banning did not want this project, but citizens’ concerns did not matter,” and contested the “math” that went into determining lot sizes and acreage for the project.
She criticized approving a project just to get rooftops, claiming that having homes in Banning would be meaningless if the families that should move into them may not have jobs, or access to shopping and entertainment locally.
Councilman Kyle Pingree questioned Leggio as to why Diversified Pacific would include equestrian trails in a tract map where none of the homes being built their will likely have the space or resources to house horses.
Leggio explained that including equestrian trails was simply in line with the thematic elements of what local residents will likely expect.
Council voted 3-1 to approve the tentative tract maps, with Pingree voting against, and Mayor Pro Tem Colleen Wallace absent.
The city was given the impression that homes may start construction within a year.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
(1) comment
4500 square foot lots are 'high density' lots. This whole project is high density. Certainly not compatible with the many homes built on one acre that are in the area.
