Riverside County’s District Attorney Mike Hestrin offered an update of some of the things his office has been working during the year or so that the pandemic has wreaked havoc on the justice system, presented during the May Good Morning Beaumont breakfast hosted by the Beaumont Chamber of Commerce at the Sand Trap.
In the half hour he was theoretically given, he specifically addressed masks during COVID-19, the ubiquity and criminal ease of access to the lethal drug fentanyl, and disappointing insights to the pursuance of James Rutherford, a man known to abuse ADA compliance laws to extort businesses.
When it came to the coronavirus, “We took it seriously, and got quite a few requests to file criminal charges” against businesses that furtively or openly continued to do business despite the governor’s restrictions, or failed to enforce mask mandates.
“We did not file criminal offenses,” at the DA’s office, he said. “We didn’t feel that those were criminal offenses. People were trying to open businesses, and we didn’t need the county creating controversy. Those mandates were never passed by the legislature. The mandates didn’t go through the process of lawmaking,”
Hestrin showed a brief video of a fentanyl victim who thought she took an innocuous pill, not realizing that, since it was not administered via a pharmacy and likely made cheaply by a criminal individual or group, it was made with fentanyl, and twice stopped her heart.
She was a lucky survivor.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that medically is used as a pain reliever. However, criminals can make entire vats of the stuff in a bathtub, mixed with other substances, and with a little coloring, sell it on the street as pills that look like other commercial-grade drugs.
Just .25 mg is enough to kill a human being.
In 2017, the county had 227 deaths related to fentanyl; in 2020 the number of deaths had skyrocketed 800 percent.
According to Hestrin, cartels smuggle a lot of fentanyl in from China, and it is “pouring into the country” and being taken advantage of as a profitable source of income for regional drug cartels.
Hestrin’s office is pursuing murder charges against dealers, comparing their activity to “someone driving under the influence if they’ve had a history,” since “drug dealers knowing fentanyl is lethal need to be held accountable,” as victims “are not overdosing” on drugs. “They’re taking these believing they are taking pharmaceuticals,” with the last hope for someone who ingests fentanyl-laced pharmaceuticals is their possible revival with naxolone (known commercially as Narcan or Evzio), which has the ability to reverse the effects of opioids if administered in time.
His message to fentanyl makers and dealers: “Don’t do it in this county. Don’t do it at all,” or risk receiving the wrath of his department.
As for Mr. Rutherford, who has nickel-and-dimed small businesses without even visiting them by informing them that they have Americans with Disabilities Act violations, threatening to sue them if they cannot immediately fix the problem — or, he could be quiet with several thousands of dollars in hush money.
“The law is vague enough that he’s able to shake down businesses,” Hestrin said. “He uses this to threaten to sue for minor violations. He’s found a law firm that’s helped him file hundreds of lawsuits. We know that Rutherford never entered any of those businesses.”
However, despite taking the case to the Supreme Court, which essentially told the District Attorney that he can’t take away people’s right to sue, Hestrin is going to go after Rutherford on extortion charges.
“If your business is targeted” under such circumstances, “please call us. We will file charges,” he promised.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
