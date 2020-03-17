Dining in at a restaurant is no longer an option as of today, Tuesday, March 17, according to a mandate from the Riverside County Department of Public Health.
Patrons can not eat inside a restaurant or fast-food establishment.
According to the public health department’s Department of Operations Center, restaurants must have less than 10 people on staff.
The mandate was issued late in the evening of March 16.
Johnny Russo’s Italian Restaurant in Banning said they will offer take-out orders and as of Wednesday, March 18, the restaurant will have a special called The Italian Starter Kit for 10 people.
Guests can choose spaghetti and bread, or lasagna and bread, at a 25 percent discount. This food is for take out.
They also can use Postmates, Grubhub and DoorDash to pick up food and deliver it from Russo’s.
Take out orders can be made on the hour, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
At Domenico’s in Beaumont, owner Michelle Bitonti said, “Our dining room is closed but we don’t anticipate having to close the take out orders.”
Domenico’s also will provide take out and carry out orders, or people can use UberLifts, GrubHub and DoorDash to have food delivered to their door.
