Two suspects allegedly stole a gun safe and kidnapped an 18-year-old man inside the residence, and the three men continued the armed robbery spree in Beaumont and Banning, according to the Banning Police Department.
Banning detectives followed up on a hang-up call at a residence on Aug. 14 at 10:37 p.m. in the 900 block of E. Hoffer St., where detectives were able to identify the two suspects involved in the home invasion and the alleged kidnapping as 19-year-old Jacob Valdepena and 18-year-old Jose Verdusco Jr., both residents of Banning. The man who was kidnapped is 18-year-old Nahemiah Coles, also of Banning.
Detectives discovered that the suspects and the suspect vehicle are the same suspects reported in several crimes over a one-month period, which includes multiple shootings in Banning.
Further, Banning police officers were dispatched to an in-progress armed robbery at the Arco AMPM, on Aug. 15 at 1 a.m., in the 700 block of East Ramsey Street.
Once officers arrived, they discovered the suspects had already left the location.
Upon review of video surveillance, detectives were able to confirm the suspects and suspect vehicle were the same suspects involved in the home invasion, and that Coles was a willing participant in the armed robbery.
It was also discovered that the same suspects were involved in an armed robbery in Beaumont 10 minutes prior to the Arco armed robbery, according to the Banning Police Department.
As detectives continued their investigation, around 4 a.m. on Aug. 15 detectives obtained information on the whereabouts of Coles and located him in the area of Whitewater. According to the Police Department, Coles had been a willing participant in the crime spree, but was assaulted by Verdusco during an argument and sustained injuries from the assault.
Coles was placed under arrest and booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional facility in Banning.
Detectives obtained a search warrant to search Verdusco’s residence in the 500 block of S. Hargrave Street. at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 15.
Verdusco was located and arrested during the execution of the search warrant.
Valdepena and the suspect vehicle were located in the area of Hathaway Street and Morongo Road at 3 p.m. on Aug. 15. Valdepena was also booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional facility.
The investigation is ongoing. If anyone witnessed these crimes or has additional information, contact Banning Police Department at (951) 922-3170 .
