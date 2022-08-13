Taxes

Administrative Services Director Kari Mendoza discusses sewer and solid waste tax collection at the Aug. 2 Beaumont city council meeting.

 Photo via YouTube

More than $776,000 in delinquent Beaumont sewer bills are destined for county’s property tax rolls, as the city’s municipal code and health and safety codes authorize the city to put such accounts onto the tax rolls after being subject to a public hearing.

Most of those accounts are at least two months behind in their payments.

It comes at a time when the city was also sending out notices that sewer rates are increasing.

Councilman David Fenn, who is a Realtor, said that occasionally people from outside the city who come in to buy properties in Beaumont sometimes have no idea that the city provides sewer service, and some of those properties come with sewer bills that have been unpaid for “many, many years, and the homeowner had no clue it was even there.” This usually pertains to investor-owned properties.

Administrative Services Director Kari Mendoza assured Fenn that the city sends notices to the tenant and the property owner for municipal bills.

Beaumont’s city council unanimously approved the city’s authorization of collecting $776,224.01 via the Riverside County Auditor’s tax rolls.

Since June Waste Management has been sending out notices with bills to property owners who were behind in their solid waste collection payments that had not been received by July 15, 2022, as those, too, were in jeopardy of being added to those residents’ tax rolls.

To the tune of $278,041.50, city council also approved the collection of delinquent solid waste handling charges and fees on the Riverside County Auditor’s tax rolls.

Tucked into the city council’s consent agenda, the city approved authorization of adding $60,200.50 in weed abatement charges on the county auditor’s tax rolls, to cover the city’s efforts to remove weeds on vacant properties in order to reduce fire hazards.

Nearly 90 properties were on the list, with one of them owing as much as $5,435.

The city also voted to place the levy of special taxes for the city’s community facilities districts on the county tax roll for the improvement areas within the community facilities districts (CFDs).

The authorization was required before Aug. 10, and helps the CFDs take care of debt service costs, maintain landscaping and lighting of city-owned parks, streets and roads; fund public safety services such as police and fire protection; and fund future facilities that would benefit the CFDs.

There are 62 taxes that encompass 36 improvement areas of CFD 93-1; 18 separate taxes for CFDs 2016-1, 2016-2, 2016-3, 2016-4, 2018-1, 2019-1, 2021-1.

During voting on the levies for the various districts, Council members Lloyd White, David Fenn, Rey Santos and Julio Martinez recused themselves when votes came up for their CFDs.

Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.

