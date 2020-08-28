Pass area unemployment rates dropped in the July report released Aug. 21 by the California Economic Development Department (EDD), but it was still in double digits.
The rate in Banning dropped from 17.2 percent in June to 16.1 percent in July.
Similarly, Beaumont went from 13.6 to 12.3 percent.
The city rates followed a statewide trend for the last few months amid coronavirus restrictions and business shutdowns.
California’s rate dropped from 16.4 percent in April and May to 13.3 percent — a bigger drop than the nation as a whole.
But that’s still higher than the peak of the Great Recession when the statewide rate peaked at 12.3 percent in 2010, according to the EDD.
For the county, the unemployment rate was 13.4 percent in July 2020, down from 14.3 percent in June 2020.
Other Pass area incorporated areas also had improvements in their jobless rates.
Cabazon improved from 12.5 to 11.6 percent and Cherry Valley went from 9.2 to 8.6 percent, according to officials.
In stark contrast, in 2019 Banning’s unemployment rate was just 5 percent, Beaumont 3.3 percent, Cabazon 3.5 percent and Cherry Valley 2.5 percent.
In Riverside and San Bernardino counties between June 2020 and July 2020, total nonfarm employment decreased from 1,393,4000 to 1,385,400, which equates to a loss of 8,000 jobs.
Agricultural employment decreased 200 jobs (down 1.3 percent), according to the EDD.
Construction logged 1,500 fewer jobs over the month. Specialty trade contractors are down 900 jobs; heavy and civil engineering construction is down 500 jobs; and construction of buildings saw a reduction of 100 jobs.
Trade, Transportation & Utilities added 4,900 jobs, the largest gain of any sector, thanks to the performance of motor vehicle and professional equipment wholesalers, as well as automobile dealers. Educational and health services added 2,900 jobs, professional and business services added 1,800 jobs; leisure and hospitality added 1,100; financial activities added 600, manufacturing added close to 300, and information added up to 100 jobs over the month.
California employers added 140,400 jobs, according to the EDD.
This follows June’s record gain of 542,500 jobs and record losses from March and April.
California has now regained nearly a third (31.1 percent) of the 2.6 million nonfarm jobs lost during March and April as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
July unemployment rates
Banning 16.1%
Beaumont 12.3%
Cherry Valley 8.6%
Cabazon 11.6%
Redlands 10.4%
Yucaipa 10.9%
San Bernardino County 16.1%
Riverside County 13.7%
California 13.3%
Editor James Folmer of the Redlands Community News contributed to this report.
Editor Rachael Garcia may be reached at rgarcia@recordgazette.net, or by calling (951) 849-4586 Ext.120.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.