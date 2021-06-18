The California State University system, which includes Cal State San Bernardino, pledged to be a Vaccine Champion University as part of a new White House effort aimed at increasing vaccinations for younger Americans.
CSUSB has joined hundreds of colleges across the nation in President Biden’s COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge to urge more young Americans to get vaccinated. At least 21 of the 23 CSU campuses have signed on to the challenge so far, and more are expected to join.
The White House and U.S. Department of Education launched this effort in early June as a way to reach younger Americans who are lagging behind in COVID-19 vaccination rates. Participating colleges are asked to commit to three key actions to help get their campus communities vaccinated: engaging every student, faculty and staff member; organizing their college communities; and delivering vaccine access for all.
“The CSU continues to strongly encourage all members of our respective university communities to receive a COVID-19 vaccination,” said CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro. “I urge all students — and their families — to actively do their part to protect their community.”
CSUSB President Tomás Morales said it was important that students, faculty and staff get vaccinated.
“We are committed to the health and safety of our CSUSB family and our communities. Through vaccinations, we can help stop and prevent the spread of this virus, so I would implore everyone, especially our young people, to get vaccinated,” Morales said. “Let’s defeat COVID-19.”
The CSU has been a leader in the administration of COVID-19 vaccines to help the state achieve its vaccination and immunity goals. The university hosted several public vaccination sites on its campuses across the state, in addition to partnering with national pharmacies to offer pop-up clinics for its campus communities.
CSUSB partnered with Rite-Aid and held several COVID-19 vaccination clinics on campus beginning this past March. CSUSB’s partnership with Rite-Aid was developed to provide convenient vaccination access on select Saturdays to northern San Bernardino city and surrounding areas.
On April 22, the CSU announced plans to implement a fall 2021 term COVID-19 vaccination requirement upon FDA approval of one or more of the vaccines. The proposed policy — still in development — would require all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated before accessing any campus facilities.
All institutions who sign up and take the pledge will be listed on the White House website, and the administration will feature Vaccine Champion Colleges throughout the summer in social media, events and remarks. Campus partners are asked to share successes with the hashtags #COVIDCollegeChallenge and #WeCanDoThis on social media.
For information on vaccinations, or to make an appointment to receive the vaccine, which are free:
San Bernardino County residents can visit the county’s COVID-19 Vaccine webpage, or call the COVID-19 hotline at (909) 387-3911, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Riverside County residents can visit the COVID-19 Vaccine – Riverside County Public Health webpage.
General information, as well as appointments, can be made at the California Department of Public Health’s MyTurn.ca.gov website, or by calling (833) 422-4255.
