Banning
• At 5:42 a.m. on April 13, a call was made for service to Days Inn Motel on W. Ramsey St. in Banning for a disturbance of the peace when a female guest checked out and asked for assistance regarding a male being abusive.
• At 12:03 p.m. on April 13, a call was made for service to Eddie’s Liquor on W. Ramsey St. in Banning for shoplifting when a male subject ran out of the store with a bottle of liquor.
• At 2:27 p.m. on April 13, a call was made for service to W. Ramsey St. in Banning for vandalism when the reporting party’s outdoor cameras were damaged.
• At 3:08 p.m. on April 13, a call was made for service to W. Nicolet St. in Banning for criminal threats when children threatened the reporting party with bodily harm.
• At 4:54 p.m. on April 13, a call was made for service to Omar St. and W. Ramsey St. in Banning for a man sleeping in a field.
• At 5:08 p.m. on April 13, a call was made for service to W. Jacinto View Rd. in Banning for a stolen vehicle that involved the reporting party’s grandson.
• At 5:08 p.m. on April 13, a call was made for service to Phillips St. and Ramsey St. in Banning for male laying down in the street.
• At 5:53 p.m. on April 13, a call was made for service to the Family Dollar on W. Ramsey St. in Banning for shoplifting involving a male running out of the store with a box of diapers.
• At 6:24 p.m. on April 13, a call was made for service to Behind Good China on S. Highland Springs Ave. in Banning for disturbance of the peace when the property manager threw the transient’s items away and the transient responded by throwing his arms in the air and accusing the property manager of taking his possessions.
• At 9:49 a.m. on April 14, a call was made for service to N. Alessandro Rd. in Banning for a residential burglary when the new owner found the front door kicked in.
• At 12:20 p.m. on April 14, a call was made for service to Drury Ln. in Banning when a husband hit his wife with his cane and was verbal.
• At 1:52 p.m. on April 14, a call was made for service to N. Florida St. and Indian School Ln. in Banning for a male laying halfway in the street and the curb.
• At 2:42 p.m. on April 14, a call was made for service to Carl’s Jr. on S. Highland Springs Ave. in Banning for disturbance of the peace involving a transient being verbal with employees at the drive-thru.
• At 5:29 p.m. on April 14, a call was made for service to Right Space Storage on W. Lincoln St. in Banning for criminal threats involving a woman who was evicted and threatened the reporting party.
• At 8:34 p.m. on April 14, a call was made for service to N. 4th St. in Banning for an area check when a male attempted to force himself into the reporting party’s residence through the front door.
• At 10:24 p.m. on April 14, a call was made for service to W. Indian School Ln. in Banning for vandalism when an unknown vehicle drove past the reporting party’s residence and a brick was thrown at her vehicle and was left dented.
• At 12:39 p.m. on April 15, a call was made for service to N. 4th St. in Banning for disturbance of the peace when screaming and yelling were heard.
• At 3:29 p.m. on April 15, a call was made for service to N. 3rd St. in Banning for disturbance of the peace when the apartment manager heard a female being verbal with her boyfriend and stating she did not want to live anymore.
• At 6:30 p.m. on April 15, a call was made for service to W. Westward Ave. in Banning when a 16-year-old subject sent a threatening text to shoot the reporting party.
• At 9:48 p.m. on April 15, a call was made for service to Rite Aid on W. Ramsey St. in Banning for an area check when a male lit a paper on fire and threw it in the trashcan.
• At 9:58 p.m. on April 15, a call was made for service to Peppertree Apartments in E. Nicolet St. in Banning for an area check when three transients were seen jumping the fence and using the pool.
• At 12:59 a.m. on April 16, a call was made for service to N. San Gorgonio Ave. in Banning for a residential burglary.
• At 4:04 p.m. on April 16, a call was made for service to Vintage Cir. in Banning for a disturbance of the peace when two females were verbal and Tasers were involved.
• At 4:13 p.m. on April 16, a call was made for service to Sunset Market, Deli and Liquor on W. Ramsey St. in Banning when a female tried to hit the clerk, threw rocks at him and took $18,000.00 the previous week when she cashed a bad check.
• At 6:59 p.m. on April 16, a call was made for service to E. Indian School Ln. in Banning for vandalism when a bullet hole was found on the rear driver’s side and possibly occurred the night before; a gunshot was heard around 1-2 a.m.
• At 8:40 p.m. on April 17, a call was made for service to E. Nicolet St. in Banning for disturbance of the peace when a female would not leave the reporting party’s residence and was going crazy and getting verbal with her.
• At 2:23 p.m. on April 18, a call was made for service to Chase on W. Ramsey St. in Banning for vandalism when the glass facing Ramsey St. was broken.
• At 2:50 p.m. on April 18, a call was made for service to W. Williams St. in Banning for disturbance of the peace when a male subject threw the involved female on the floor and she retaliated with a table leg to get him off of her.
• At 6:39 p.m. on April 18, a call was made for service to 4th St. on E. Ramsey St in Banning for a burglarized vehicle where the window was broken and a backpack containing a firearm was stolen.
• At 9:56 p.m. on April 18, a call was made for service to W. King St. and Hoffer St. in Banning for an area check when a male was seen taking mail from several mailboxes.
• At 1:03 p.m. on April 19, a call was made for service to N. San Gorgonio Ave. in Banning for theft when Ebay packages were stolen from the mailbox.
• At 2:46 p.m. on April 19, a call was made for service to W. Cottonwood Rd. in Banning for domestic violence when a man hit his girlfriend in the face and choked her; reportedly this has happened before.
Beaumont
• At 2:07 a.m. on April 16, a call was made for service to Freesia Way in Beaumont for music disturbance.
• At 2:51 a.m. on April 16, a call was made for service to Tournament Way in Beaumont for a suspicious vehicle.
• At 4:40 a.m. on April 16, a call was made for service to Pennsylvania Ave. in Beaumont for spousal abuse.
• At 9:58 a.m. on April 16, a call was made for service to Highland Springs Ave. in Beaumont for a person begging.
• At 1:02 p.m. on April 16, a call was made for service to Chinaberry Ln. and Currant Way in Beaumont for a verbal disturbance.
• At 3:02 p.m. on April 16, a call was made for service to Champions Dr. in Beaumont for trespassing.
• At 3:12 p.m. on April 16, a call was made for service to E 6th St. in Beaumont for attempted burglary.
• At 3:44 p.m. on April 16, a call was made for service to Edgar Ave. in Beaumont for suspicious circumstances.
• At 4:25 p.m. on April 16, a call was made for service to Carnation Ln. in Beaumont for reckless driving.
• At 6:00 p.m. on April 16, a call was made for service to 2nd Street Marketplace in Beaumont for petty theft.
• At 6:28 p.m. on April 16, a call was made for service to Oak Valley Pkwy. in Beaumont for commercial burglary.
• At 9:17 p.m. on April 16, a call was made for service to Phoenix Dr. in Beaumont for music disturbance.
• At 9:25 p.m. on April 16, a call was made for service to Maple Ave. in Beaumont for spousal abuse.
• At 9:22 a.m. on April 17, a call was made for service to Starlight Ave. and Cherry Ave. in Beaumont for petty theft.
• At 9:41 a.m. on April 17, a call was made for service to E 8th St. and Xenia Ave. in Beaumont for a suspicious person.
• At 9:43 a.m. on April 17, a call was made for service to Cherry Ave. in Beaumont for embezzlement.
• At 10:10 a.m. on April 17, a call was made for service to E 5th St. in Beaumont for petty theft.
• At 10:57 a.m. on April 17, a call was made for service to E 5th St in Beaumont for graffiti vandalism.
• At 1:32 p.m. on April 17, a call was made for service to Palm Ave. in Beaumont for repossession of a vehicle.
• At 2:29 p.m. on April 17, a call was made for service to 2nd St. Marketplace in Beaumont for verbal disturbance.
• At 3:03 p.m. on April 17, a call was made for service to 2nd St. Marketplace in Beaumont for trespassing.
• At 3:12 p.m. on April 17, a call was made for service to E. 5th St. in Beaumont for trespassing.
• At 3:38 p.m. on April 17, a call was made for service to Champions Dr. in Beaumont for trespassing.
• At 5:46 a.m. on April 18, a call was made for service to Orange Ave. in Beaumont for a stolen vehicle.
• At 6:41 a.m. on April 18, a call was made for service to Greenwood St. in Beaumont for a stolen vehicle.
• At 7:53 a.m. on April 18, a call was made for service to Michigan Ave. in Beaumont for a vandalized vehicle.
• At 9:09 a.m. on April 18, a call was made for service to Palm Ave. in Beaumont for a stolen vehicle.
• At 9:14 a.m. on April 18, a call was made for service to Beaumont Ave. in Beaumont for a verbal disturbance.
• At 1:47 p.m. on April 18, a call was made for service to Venturi Ave. in Beaumont for family disturbance.
• At 2:34 p.m. on April 18, a call was made for service to Orange Ave. in Beaumont for a recovered stolen vehicle.
• At 2:37 p.m. on April 18, a call was made for service to Highland Springs Ave. and Cougar Way in Beaumont for reckless driving.
• At 8:10 p.m. on April 18, a call was made for service to Michigan Ave. in Beaumont for verbal disturbance.
• At 9:03 p.m. on April 18, a call was made for service to Beaumont Ave. in Beaumont for trespassing.
