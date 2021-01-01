BY MICHELLE LOPEZ AND KAREN DASILVA
Staff Reporters of the Yucaipa/Calimesa News Mirror
The new year ushers in hundreds of new laws that will affect Californians.
Most of the laws take effect today, Jan. 1.
There are new laws regarding COVID-19 notifications in the workplace, family leave rights, inmate firefighters, more consequences for distracted driving, and protection for a rescue of a child in a motor vehicle that is unattended, just to name a few.
Also of note is the state’s minimum wage increase to $14 for companies with more than 26 employees and $13 for companies with fewer employees.
Here’s a look at some of the new laws:
Assembly Bill (AB) 685 - Employees’ Right To Know: Within one business day, employers are now required to notify all employees who may have been exposed to COVID-19 in the workplace.
The law, effective Jan. 1, 2021 to Jan. 1, 2023, also requires employers to provide impacted employees with notices regarding COVID-19 benefits and rights, and disinfecting and safety protocols.
Employers also have 48 hours to notify local authorities concerning a COVID-19 outbreak, which, as defined by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), is at least three probable or confirmed cases within a 14-day period.
AB 979 - Minority Board Representation: Publicly owned companies in California must have at least one woman on their board of directors and by end of 2021 at least one board member from an unrepresented community, which include Black, African American, Hispanic, Latino, Asian, Pacific Islander, Native American, Native Hawaiian or Alaska Native, or gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender. Companies have until Jan. 1, 2022 to become compliant or face fines.
Senate Bill (SB) 1383 - Family Rights Act: Already in effect for businesses with at least 50 employees, it now expands family leave to include businesses with five or more employees.
The law allows up to 12 weeks of job-protected leave for health issues, a family’s health condition or bonding with a new child, as long as the employee has been with the company for at least one year.
SB 973 - Gender Wage Gap: In the continued efforts to reduce the gender and racial wage gap, California businesses with 100 or more employees will be required to file a pay data report, which includes information such as race, ethnicity and gender in various jobs, by March 31, 2021.
AB 3121 - Slavery Reparations: While there is no action yet, it establishes a nine-member task force to study and come up with proposals for providing possible reparations to the descendants of slaves in California. The task force must meet by June.
AB 2147 - Inmate Firefighters: This new law is designed to make it easier for inmates trained in firefighting in the Conservation Camp Program or on a county hand crew to gain employment as professional firefighters after release.
Anyone convicted of murder, kidnapping, rape, and felony punishable by death or life imprisonment, any sex offense requiring registration as a sex offender, escape from a secure perimeter in the last 10 years or arson are not eligible, nor are they eligible to participate in the Conservation Camp Program.
Gov. Newson signed this bill into law on Sept. 11, 2020 but goes into effect Jan 1.
AB 2717 - Children in Unattended Vehicles: The amendment of the existing law concerning leaving children unattended in vehicles is now in effect.
It exempts a good Samaritan from civil or criminal liability for trespassing or damaging a vehicle when rescuing a child who is 6- years-old or younger and who is in immediate danger from heat, cold, lack of ventilation, or other dangerous circumstances.
In the past it only exempted a person rescuing an animal in extreme heat or cold. This law changes that.
AB 2285 - Slow Down: An amendment for this new bill “Move Over, Slow Down” signed into law in September establishes a potential $50 fine for motorists who do not slow down and whenever possible, change lanes when encountering a CalTrans vehicle, tow truck, or any emergency vehicle with lights flashing on a highway/freeway.
This law also will apply to local streets and roads so drivers approaching a stationary emergency vehicle displaying emergency lights, must now move to another lane when possible, or slow to a reasonable speed and now include all roadways/streets/highways/freeways which goes into effect Jan. 1.
AB 47 - Phone Use: A third new law, AB 47, which was signed into law in 2019 doesn’t take effect until July 1. This allows the California Department of Motor Vehicles to add a penalty point to a motorist’s driving record when violating the hands-free law for talking on a mobile phone without a hands-free device, for a second time within 36 months of a prior conviction for the same offense. Texting while driving also applies under the statute.
SB 909 - “Hi-Lo” Warning: Existing law prohibits any vehicle, other than an authorized emergency vehicle, from being equipped with a siren.
A “Hi-Lo” warning is a non siren sound alternating between a fixed high and a fixed low frequency.
Emergency vehicles will be equipped with a “Hi-Lo” audible warning sound and would be used solely for the purpose to notify the public of an immediate need to evacuate.
This law went into effect on Sept. 29, 2020 in order for first responders to be prepared to protect the lives of Californians in case of a natural disaster or other large-scale emergency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.