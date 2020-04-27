COVID-19 may have killed jail inmate

Investigators from the Corrections Investigations Bureau and the County Sherrifs-Coroner’s department are looking into the death of an inmate who died April 26 while at a hospital from what the Sheriff’s Department says “appeared to be complications related to COVID-19,” though as of Wednesday morning a cause of death had not been determined.
The inmate, whose identity is not being released pending notification to the family, had been booked on Aug. 11, 2018 for arson and burglary, and had had bail set at $1 million.
On April 13 the inmate was displaying flu-like symptoms and “was immediately tested for COVID-19 and transferred to another housing unit to be more closely monitored by medical staff” according to the Sheriff’s Department, and shortly thereafter was transported to a hospital.
According to the Riverside University Health System, as of April 27 there were 138 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among inmates in the county jail system, and 94 inmates are reported to have recovered from the coronavirus.
There are five jails in the corrections system; the county does not disclose which locations have cases of COVID-19.
