In accordance with social gathering recommendations to fight against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) the Riverside County Department of Waste Resources is extending the closure of all household hazardous waste drop-off locations, as well as cancelling all community cleanup events and free classes through May 31.
The household hazardous waste (HHW) closure pertains to all HHW facilities, including permanent sites at Agua Mansa, Lake Elsinore, and Palm Springs; as well as antifreeze, batteries, oil and paint (ABOP) sites, temporary events and drop-n-shop locations. Sharps (i.e., needles, syringes or lancets), correctly sealed in approved containers, can still be dropped off at kiosks located at the Badlands landfill in Moreno Valley, and the Lamb Canyon landfill in Beaumont.
Community cleanup events allow residents of unincorporated areas of Riverside County to dispose of general refuse, bulky items, electronic waste, tires and other materials at temporary drop off sites. Residents are asked to make use of curbside bins and bulky item pickup options offered by waste haulers. Contact your hauler for specific options.
The Department of Waste Resources offers free classes on composting, vermicomposting and green cleaning, teaching residents throughout the county. While the previously scheduled classes have been cancelled through May 31, material related to the classes –including full video lessons– can be found on the department’s YouTube page (https://www.youtube.com/user/RCWMDVideo).
The current closure guidelines pertaining to May 31 are subject to change and may be extended depending on coronavirus (COVID-19) developments. For current information, contact the Riverside County Department of Waste Resources at (951) 486-3200 or visit http://www.rcwaste.org.
