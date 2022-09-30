BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt has filed a notice of defense for a hearing in order to defend his contractor’s license after the state’s Department of Consumer Affairs issued an order to revoke the license of the former Calimesa-based Champ-agne Pools & Electrical Inc., which was initially issued back in July 1986 and set to expire June 30, 2022.
The revocation was declared Sept. 14 and becomes effective Oct. 14, following an accusation involving shoddy construction or incomplete construction of pools by Champagne Pools for a few property owners through 2020 and 2021, between Redlands, Highland and Fontanta.
The order prevents a reinstatement of the contractor’s license for four years.
Hewitt consistently claims that he had relinquished the duties of running the family business to his son Taylor Kenneth Hewitt and had no day-to-day dealings with the company’s affairs, and the state’s findings note that Jeff Hewitt had “disassociated” from the company as of Nov. 18, 2021.
Documents submitted to Taylor Hewitt by the state were not acknowledged, according to the state’s order.
For the five properties involved in the accusation, Taylor Hewitt allegedly accepted large sums of money without completing projects, or for partially completed projects that did not meet professional standards that forced property owners to have projects completed or redone by other companies.
The accusation noted that Taylor Hewitt had hired an unregistered sales representative to design pools and establish estimates for prospective pool owners, whose phone numbers were provided to him by Taylor, who is not a licensed contractor.
That sales representative previously owned Murphy’s Pools, and was a qualifying partner in a couple of other pool companies, and also had a history of revoked licenses.
The state determined that losses for three properties resulting from “acts or omissions” by Champagne Pools under Taylor Hewitt’s purview exceeds a combined $81,000.
Champagne Pools filed for bankruptcy in September 2021; two Beaumont property owners were among 25 creditors listed in that filing.
“The only connection I have is my name on the license,” Jeff Hewitt told the Record Gazette. “I have nothing to do with, or gain from, that business; it was completely” Taylor’s; further, “I have no part” of any wrongdoing related to his son’s business practices, which according to a previous investigation by the Record Gazette, involved Taylor Hewitt’s firm collecting thousands of dollars up front in order to work on several Beaumont properties, when state law only allows for a down payment of $1,000 or 10 percent — whichever is greater — by a contractor in order to get permits and contracts started.
Jeff Hewitt expressed his wish to exercise caution in regards to his commenting on an upcoming hearing (a date had not been set as of this report), and points out “There are two distinct entities between my son and myself. The name on the license is the only connection to me.”
