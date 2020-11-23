Bernie Howlett has spent some time hanging out around the historic Gilman Ranch in Banning in his years.
“I was up there with my kids” on one occasion “and had a 20-foot encounter with a bear. I threw a stone at it and it whipped around, and then the cub ran out of the shed and the sow faced me. As you can imagine, once I saw the cub, I became more concerned than I had been at first.”
Luckily, the bear and her cub ran in the opposite direction, and Howlett lives to tell the story.
For most visitors to the premises, without a human guide, guests to Gilman Ranch don’t really have a lot of hints to explain what they’re experiencing.
They might not realize that the iconic golden building that everyone imagines when they think of the ranch is actually a replica, as the original 1879 ranch house was destroyed by a fire in 1977.
It survived wildfires that raged through the property in 2006, though a barn on the grounds was destroyed.
There are not a lot of clues as to the majestic trees that grace the property, or the native gardens, or where to meander along the Bobcat Hiking Trail to seek coveted views of the San Gorgonio Pass.
Howlett was one of several people to attend a small workshop last week, sponsored by the county, which has been soliciting ideas as to what could be added to the property that could enhance visitors’ experiences there.
Sean Balingit, president of the San Gorgonio Pass Historical Society, has offered the idea of interspersing points of interest with more signage.
“With all of today’s technology, it would seem that being able to scan QR codes along paths at various locations on the property would provide quite a bit of historical information to the visitor,” Balingit says.
His suggestion is among dozens solicited by the county to consider, as it is the purveyor of the ranch and is preparing an application for grant funding for potential projects there.
Part of that process is seeking public input.
Despite a pandemic suppressing events, the ranch’s outdoor amenities remain open to the public during its scheduled visiting hours on the second and fourth Saturday of each month between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Last week, members of the volunteer support group known as the Gilman Ranch Hands, and members of the historical society were invited to participate in a Nov. 12 workshop around picnic tables at the ranch as Analicia Gomez, a senior planner with the Riverside County Regional Park and Open-Space District, talked about the county’s intention of applying for a $6.2 million Statewide Park Program grant that would assist in projects at the ranch, along with a couple of other county park projects elsewhere.
Janelle Poulter, a member of the historical society, suggested installing horse shoe pits and pickleball courts.
“They could host community bonfires — something that could be enjoyed while social distancing,” she points out. She hopes there will be some kind of communal meeting facilities.
Howlett agrees that there could be some kind of community center.
He wouldn’t mind “a fitness trail and picnic areas,” and thinks recreational game areas wouldn’t be a bad idea, but would prefer to stay away from more modern activities like Frisbee golf, and instead focus on “games that are historical in nature. I agree with horse shoes,” he said.
Maybe recruit more locals with knowledge of the area’s past to be guides for tours, and signs or plaques explaining the history of things on display, Howlett suggests.
According to Erin Gettis, applying for a grant, and invited ideas for additional uses of the ranch. Some of the suggestions submitted from the day-use amenities exercise included picnic areas, interpretive signage and plaques along the Bradshaw Trail, as well as viewing decks.
There were also calls for community space for local groups, long-term opportunities for special events and camping, and confirmed that horse shoes were a popular suggestion.
Tony Pierucci, an historic preservation officer who is almost a fixture at the ranch when it is open, was unable to make the workshop, but was encouraged to see the responses and interest from the Pass area.
“Gilman Ranch is an important site, for the history and the area, as well as the park district,” Pierucci said in a statement. “The opportunities this grant would afford us would transform Gilman Ranch into a true gem for the community, allowing increased access to the hiking trails, opportunities for camping, and more space for community events and rentals,” he said. “What we’re hearing from the community is a real desire for these things, and for any chance to utilize the site more fully.”
According to Gettis, the park district will co-host Zoom meetings with the city of Banning to gather more input from the community.
The park district, she notes, also has ideas, including the provision of a staging area near Wilson Street for trail access and parking.
While the wagon museum and ranch house interiors are closed during the county’s quarantine orders, but on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month barring national holidays, the ranch’s Bobcat hiking trail, picnic grounds, outbuildings and archaeological sites are open.
Admission is $4 per person, and dog owners with leashed pets can admit their dogs for $1 each.
The county discourages groups of 10 or more during the pandemic.
Volunteer opportunities and contributions are always sought for Gilman Ranch. To learn more, visit online www.rivcoparks.org/volunteer-donate-partner.
