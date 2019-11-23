County Parks district wins national honor

Riverside County Regional Park and Open-Space District, which runs the historic Gilman Ranch wagon museum and the San Timoteo Canyon Schoolhouse in Beaumont, has again been recognized for its commitment to providing quality programs and services.
The national accreditation for park and recreation agencies is a measure of an agency’s overall quality of operation, management and service to the community.
As part of the process, Riverside County Parks has demonstrated compliance with 151 recognized standards and shown documentation for all required policies and procedures.
A CAPRA evaluation team personally visited a number of county parks sites and reviewed the accuracy of our written documentation through demonstrated actions and physical operations.
The park district met all 151 standards.
Parks Director and General Manager Scott Bangle said “As an accredited agency,
we work hard to constantly review our policies and operations to ensure we are meeting the highest national standards. We track and report our accomplishments in an annual report to demonstrate our on-going compliance and must go through the full re-accreditation process every five years. It’s tough work, but it’s worth it to ensure we are doing our very best for the people we serve.”
This mark of distinction indicates that an agency has met rigorous standards related
to the management and administration of lands, facilities, resources, programs, safety and services.
Bangle added, “The true work to achieve accreditation and be in compliance is done
every day by Riverside County Parks staff and volunteers. Without each and every person working together within policy and delivering the programs and services we say we do, we could not have achieved this prestigious recognition.”
