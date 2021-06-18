The Housing Authority of the County of Riverside has launched a new landlord incentive program aimed at increasing affordable housing options for Housing Choice Voucher families throughout Riverside County. The program goal is to promote new landlord relationships and further support to existing landlords by offering an incentive payment to participate in the Housing Choice Voucher, a Section 8 tenant based program.
The incentives include a one-time payment of $2,500 to landlords who are new to the Housing Choice Voucher Program or have been inactive for the last 12 months, or $500 per unit to existing landlords who lease a unit to a Housing Choice Voucher participant.
In eligible circumstances, a one-time rent affordability payment can be made, when rent needs to be negotiated down for the unit to be affordable for the voucher holder.
This incentive program is an effort to increase affordable housing in Riverside County for many Housing Choice Voucher families who were severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As the economy begins to recover, the county is working to ensure that residents who are once again working towards self-sufficiency are able to secure housing.
The new landlord incentive program is funded through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which allows local housing authorities to respond and equip low-income families with housing resources as a result of the pandemic.
The County of Riverside recognizes and commends the investment of property owners willing to help individuals who need affordable housing. To learn more, call (951) 343-5428 or (951) 343-5437.
