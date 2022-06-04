County invests in Pass area’s infrastructure

Guests at the PassEDA’s Tuesday morning, May 31, visitation by County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt at Noble Creek Community Center in Beaumont got a rundown of some of the projects being overseen by county departments in transportation, planning, and flood control and water conservation.
The nonprofit PassEDA, or Pass Economic Development Alliance, strives to foster economic development and sustainable business partnerships in the Pass area.
Riverside County Supervisor Mark Lancaster spoke first, offering an overview of the Interstate 10 Cherry Valley Boulevard Interchange that includes interim improvements such as widening of ramps and roads to eventually support a weaving divergent diamond interchange that will improve traffic flow in that area as housing developments in Calimesa and warehouses in Cherry Valley come online.
Also under the auspices of transportation is the county’s preliminary plans to one day build an I-10 bypass, extending Westward Avenue in Banning and cutting through tribal land to meet Bonita Avenue in Cabazon. That project will include a couple of bridges over wash areas.
In its initial phase, the bypass will be single lanes in both directions, flanked by bicycle-pedestrian trails; as traffic demands increase, the bypass will be broadened to two-lane roads.
And, the county’s Transportation Department is in the midst of planning 14 improvement projects between Calimesa and Cabazon, such as the I-10 County Line Road interchange in Calimesa and the I-10 Hargrave Street grade separation in Banning for an eventual lowering of the street to run below the railroad tracks and reduce traffic interruptions there.
John Hildebrand, director of planning for the county, explained the county’s struggle to help property owners address recent state laws that allow “by-right” housing development on existing properties that enable properties to add subdivisions such as duplexes and accessory dwelling units; and addressing policies that govern parking and other issues that must be dealt with within existing matrix of land use policies in cities.
The county has also been addressing ordinances to govern short-term rentals within the county, such as vacation rentals and AirBnB accommodations.
Hildebrand also discussed how the county is addressing cannabis facilities, noting that 22 such facilities have been approved countywide, with another 60 or so applications in the pipeline.
The success of the approved facilities, according to Hildebrand, have been “pushing out illegal ones.”
Jason Uhley, general manager of the county’s Flood Control and Water Conservation District, gave an overview of the 700 miles-worth of storm drains, channels and levees, and 61 dams and detention basins under its purview, along with rehabilitation and improvement projects either nearing completion or having finished in the past few years.
Uhley warned that the county is still bracing for potential flooding should rains hit the Apple and El Dorado burn scars.
The county, he explained, has been restoring areas in the Cherry Valley area that were damaged during storms last December.
Supervisor Hewitt talked about funds from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), from which Hewitt’s District 5 qualified for $15 million to be used toward infrastructure projects; $8 million of that is dedicated to projects in the Pass area, including $500,000 for reservoir corrosion repair work and a cluster valve repair project in Cabazon, which if not corrected, could sever water provisions to more than half of Cabazon’s residents.
A 24-inch pressure zone transmission line from Cherry Avenue to International Parkway, which includes 2,800 linear feet to a 2 million-gallon storage tank, was allocated $1.2 million from ARPA, with $3.8 million in local match, which will aid in firefighting support for areas such as those affected by the Apple and El Dorado fires.
The county also is using $1.3 million ARPA funds and $804,000 in local matching funds to replace 3,000 linear feet of pipe with rust-proof polyethylene pipe for the upper Edgar Canyon transmission pipeline.
Hewitt also reports that $2.6 million in ARPA funds will be used to expand Banning’s capability to use non-potable water to irrigate golf courses, particularly at Sun Lakes Country Club; and another ARPA award of $2.3 million will build a pump station to deliver that non-potable water.
The Yucaipa Valley Water District anticipates receiving $2.3 million in ARPA funds to build two 1 million-gallon recycled water reservoirs to provide recycled water to the regional park proposed by the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District near the San Gorgonio Crossing warehouse, in the former Danny Thomas Ranch area.
