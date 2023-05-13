County homelessness grows by 12%

The county of Riverside homeless population has grown from 3,316 to 3,725 in the past year according to the 2023 Point-in-Time Homeless Count (PIT), an increase of 12 percent.
The PIT, a federally mandated collection of data on sheltered and unsheltered homeless, is used by the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development to calculate the region’s need for funds, services and resources to address homelessness. It was held Jan. 25 with over 1,000 volunteers canvasing the county counting and surveying the homeless population. It was the county’s largest PIT volunteer turnout yet. Volunteers represented county and city governments, local colleges and universities and faith-based organizations.
The 12 percent increase represents a slowing of growth in the county’s homeless population, which grew by 15 percent in 2022.
“While we strive for an overall reduction in homelessness overall, we are encouraged with the decrease in the growth rate and believe that it is a result of the many investments made on behalf of our county and city partners,” stated Heidi Marshall, director for the Department of Housing and Workforce Solutions, which is responsible for planning and development of the county’s housing and social supportive services.
Countywide there were 2,441 unsheltered homeless counted (a 23 percent increase from 2022) and 1,284 sheltered (a 4 percent decrease).
A total of 256 homeless veterans were counted, an increase of 31 percent over last year’s count. The sheltered veteran population grew by 18 percent to 58 individuals while unsheltered veterans increased by 36 percent to 198 individuals.
Seniors (age 62 and up) was the largest homeless subpopulation with a total of 257 counted, an increase of 6 percent. Of the seniors, 101 were sheltered. The youth ages 18 to 24 declined by 27 percent to a total of 229 while households with children increased by 12 percent to 143 counted.
Of those surveyed just 32 percent expressed interest in post-count services.
Locally, 90 homeless individuals were counted in Banning and 33 in Beaumont.
Of Banning’s homeless 50 were sheltered (most at Opportunity Village, which opened in 2022) and 40 unsheltered. All of those counted in Beaumont were unsheltered.
County investments
For the fiscal year 2022-23 the county of Riverside Housing and Workforce Solutions Department and the County of Riverside Continuum of Care, a network of private and public sector homeless service providers, reported 14,388 individuals impacted by its services.
This included 4,860 emergency shelter enrollments, 6,250 contacted through street outreach services, 4,685 permanent housing enrollments and 10,080 supported by homelessness prevention services.
