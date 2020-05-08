Estolia Botello’s business is one of the last tiered entities the governor is going to allow to open, even though hers does not usually have the same large crowds a supermarket might have.
The 37 year-old owns Beaumont’s Finest Barbershop & Salon, closed indefinitely until the state determines that her kinds of businesses are safe for customers.
“This virus is not going away anytime soon,” she says. “As a business owner, we have to move forward. We can’t wait for a vaccine. Right now everyone’s using precautions” with physical distancing and wearing face masks, “but we should’ve been doing that all along” when it comes to sanitizing stations and simply being careful.
“In order to be a barber, I had to take 1,600 hours” of schooling, in which she learned proper sanitization and was instructed on how to protect clients.
“If someone was bleeding, we know how to handle that,” Botello says. “Yet, people who work at grocery stores don’t have to have a food handler’s card,” referring to the permit that food service workers must obtain that demonstrates they have taken a brief course on food handling safety.
In Banning, Elisa Arias, a hair stylist awaiting return to employment, seems somewhat reluctant, even though she is one of three self-employed independent contractors who lease booths at the salon she works for.
“We don’t get any help or unemployment” and do not qualify for the gig economy benefits, according to Arias. “But we have to be careful about all people’s health. It’s important; at the same time, I wish things would get better,” as half of her clients are older than 65, “but we do what we need to do” for the sake of public health.
Bette Rader, executive director at the Beaumont Chamber of Commerce, is concerned about the domino effect that the public health orders have had for entrepreneurs.
“Essential businesses that are open are in dire need of customers, and they’re supply chains are devastated,” Rader points out. “If non-essential businesses don’t open soon, 90 percent of them are going to fail.”
For Ben Foster, that has already happened.
Last December he opened his Cherry Valley Children’s Books.
It is hard enough for a new business to establish a reputation, never mind just a couple of months before having to stay closed due to a pandemic — and his side business of tutoring came to a halt, since no students were needing help on graded assignments now that schools are closed.
He opted to not renew his lease at the end of April, and will focus instead on teaching SAT courses online.
“A lot of things will be different after this is over,” he noted. His online model of tutoring has become more lucrative with teaching, as he can draw from customers all over the world, and has no plans to reopen his bookstore.
Ben McCarty opened Anytime Fitness in Beaumont a decade ago. While he has sold that location, he still owns gyms in Riverside and Redlands.
“I definitely think they should lift restrictions, as long as safe guidelines are in place,” McCarty says. “We’ve bent the curve. It’s time to let adults be adults.”
Robert Little, owner of Little & Sons Insurance services in Beaumont and Banning, has lost his patience over the quarantine.
“I should not be locked up just because I’m 65,” he laments. “I can assess my own risks. I’ve been doing it for a long time. This is no more rampant than the flu,” he says of the coronavirus. “Some of us are just going to have to die. We need to go back to work desperately.”
Banning city councilman Dave Happe has reduced his hours to evenings and has cut his staff down to one employee. His wife works in the healthcare industry.
“We’ve been getting by. Barely,” Happe reports. As for all of the employees he has had to lay off, “Unfortunately I don’t anticipate returning to those staffing levels for a long time.”
He expresses concern that there is still not an adequate supply of personal protective equipment for first responders — and not just healthcare workers, but police officers, too, he says.
Previously, the healthcare industry was insufficiently supplied with ventilators. While that seems to have been ameliorated, there still is a shortage of single-use masks, he says.
“Yes, as a business owner I want to get businesses open. I think people are more aware of social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands. As a society we have the general idea,” Happe says, “but we need to better take care of our first responders. Yes, we should open, but with the caveat that we take care of our neighbors.”
San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital CEO Steve Barron says, “Opening up the economy is more of a political decision with input from health professionals,” and imagines that his doctors would have a wide range of opinions on the matter. “We are here for our community, and our brave healthcare associates are dedicated and capable. We are prepared for whatever happens, and hope for the best possible outcome.”
At The Haven Café, co-owner Darrin Harmon has tacked on a couple more hours for when the shop will be open, and spaced out tables indoors and outside for those who wish to hang out.
“They’re more than six feet apart,” he says. “They’re more like 12” feet away from each other. “People are up in arms about staying at home,” and Harmon hopes that his business can offer a momentary getaway for those needing to get out.
His father, co-owner Robert Ybarra, says “A lot of people in town do not qualify for the stimulus” funds from the federal government. “There’s not a lot of cash available, so businesses either close down, or they have to open up to try and get some business. We didn’t qualify because we’re too new, and had no taxes to show” to access funding, since they bought The Haven Café from restaurateur John Russo last October.
“We don’t want the cure to be worse than the affliction,” says Ybarra, who is the president of the Banning Chamber of Commerce. “If people don’t feel safe to come in, they don’t have to. If they want to come in and enjoy a coffee, they can do that, too. We still have families to feed and bills to pay.”
The chamber has come up with its own stimulus plan, offering a chance to be entered into a drawing for seven participating businesses for customers who visit Banning businesses including The Haven, Gramma’s Country Kitchen, Gus Jr.’s, Russo’s Italian Kitchen, The Station Taphouse, Farmer’s Fresh Burgers and Thai Orchid.
The County Board of Supervisors delayed a decision to rescind its restrictive health orders Tuesday, opting to wait until Friday after Gov. Gavin Newsom offers further direction.
During the discussion that went on for hours, in which protestors talked about constitutional rights and others calling in pleaded to keep the protective orders in place, Supervisor Karen Spiegel reminded the public that “This is about working with government to get business open, and not about the bottom dollar,” and while she noted that “mental illness and abuse is increasing” under duress, “our responsibility is that fine line” between safety and allowing the public to go about performing its business.
Supervisor Jeff Hewitt was the only one to eventually remove his face mask during the proceedings.
He was adamant that “Facts are greatly exaggerated” as to the extent and rampancy of the coronavirus. “It’s like a death watch where only COVID-19 deaths matter. We’ve become obsessed with it. We’re always striving for perfection, but at what cost? I don’t want blood on my hands. It needs to be up to each individual to decide” what is appropriate when it comes to exposure and the freedom to conduct business.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.