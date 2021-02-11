Riverside University Health System (RUHS)-Public Health is partnering with the City of Palm Springs and Curative Inc. to open another COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the Coachella Valley.
The Palm Springs Convention Center (277 N. Avenida Caballeros) is the site for the new vaccination clinic. The clinic will run 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and will be available for all eligible residents who live or work in Riverside County.
“I am very pleased we are able to open up a second mass vaccination site in the Coachella Valley,” said Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez, Fourth District. “I have been advocating for a west valley site in Palm Springs, and I thank Riverside County Public Health for making this happen understanding the difficulties because of a limited supply. I also want to thank the City of Palm Springs and the convention center staff for their great partnership.”
Appointments are necessary and will be offered for those individuals in Phase 1A (all tiers) and Phase 1B (tier 1), including residents ages 65 and older.
Once appointments for this location are available, residents can visit www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine for a link to the Curative website to make an appointment. Residents are encouraged to monitor the website for updates.
“The City Council is extremely thankful to Supervisor Manuel Perez and the County of Riverside Department of Public Health for taking the initiative to bring a COVID-19 vaccination site to Palm Springs and the western end of the Coachella Valley,” said Palm Springs Mayor Christy Holstege. “The Convention Center is the perfect location to serve our many residents and workers who have been patiently waiting to get vaccinated. We are grateful to Supervisor Perez and County staff for understanding the need and making this happen so quickly.”
As similar with the county-run vaccination clinics, this Curative site will provide the vaccination for free, but patients need to register, and show proof of eligibility (such as a badge, business identification, letter of proof from employer).
Although some limited vaccinations will start on Friday, Feb. 12, full operations will begin in earnest on Monday, Feb. 15.
For more information, including information for all county-run vaccine clinics and how to make an appointment at other sites, visit www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
