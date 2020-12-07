Nancy Carroll was singled out for accolades during her last full meeting as a Beaumont city councilwoman Tuesday.
City Manager Todd Parton touched on highlights from her six years committed to serving the city, from when she stepped in “during an unprecedented time for the city when it faced some important challenges,” and city administrators were being investigated by the FBI, among other agencies.
“This is a legacy that belongs to Mrs. Carroll and the council,” Parton explained: from “2014-16 as city clerk, and the next four years as a council person, including a year as mayor.”
Major settlement agreements were reached during her tenure, and she and those who served with her endured investigations of the city under her watch, after she stepped in to try and clean up a mess from city administrators swindling away the city’s assets.
Parton credited her with helping bring fiscal sustainability and financing relief to those living within Beaumont’s communities facilities districts; developing the first-ever five-year capital improvement plan in a fiscally responsible manner; overseeing planning for the Potrero interchange and the wastewater treatment construction; getting land secured and designs complete for a West Side Fire Department; Rangel Park improvements; the underrated and long-awaited Oak Valley Parkway traffic signal installation; and helping to recruit employers such as Wolverine, CJ Foods, and Amazon to Beaumont.
“You have been here and were a key element to a tumultuous time; your efforts have made the world of difference to generations of Beaumont,” Parton told her.
He presented an engraved plaque as a memento.
“Todd, you’re one of finest people I’ve worked with, and I’ve worked with a lot of good people,” Carroll replied. “The same is true for so many staff members. We’re a totally different organization than when I decided to keep myself busy. This is a team that’s been there since the beginning … we’ve come so far. I couldn’t be prouder of this city, truly.
Mayor Rey Santos told her “I appreciate your professionalism and being a true friend” and told her that “I wish you could be here forever.”
Carroll responded, “Rey, you took the slings and arrows with me” as the city cleaned up its act. “I wanted to make bigger changes. I was worried that none of you would be elected,” Carroll admitted to her colleagues, “so I did the sure thing: I figured no one paid attention to the treasurer; once I was in, no one could say I couldn’t look at those numbers. We were all in the same spirit. Without the team that’s in this room, the changes could not have happened.”
She said that she “Was heartened by how much (Councilman Mike) Lara cared,” after they were able to trust each other; she recalled chatting with fellow councilmember Lloyd White “about all the things we could do” to improve Beaumont; and remembers how “mind boggling” the state controllers’ report was after it concluded an investigation, and convinced that office to cut their bill to the city in half when it was obvious that that office had already proven the city had no money.
Carroll survived a failed recall effort in 2018 while she was mayor, after naysayers were unable to find a minimum of 29 voters to sign a petition for recall.
It was the same year she represented Beaumont during a trip to Washington and was given a reception by Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, along with nearly 90 woman mayors from across the country.
In the November election, she threw her hat in as one of three candidates for the seat on the San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency’s Division 5, but came in second place.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.