Costs of false alarms in Banning could add up

Wary of more than 1,500 false alarms being tripped around the city each year, Banning’s city council approved penalties for entities whose properties trigger more than three registered false alarms within a 12-month period.
The city also approved a $20 annual permit to register each individual alarm system.
Sometimes weather conditions, building conditions, animals, or malfunctioning systems can cause security alarms to inadvertently go off.
Each time one does, the Police Department has to send two officers to check on the facility and inspect the area, detracting from the department’s resources and other priorities.
Penalties will not affect alarms triggered by natural events such as earthquakes or severe weather incidents, and car alarms do not fall under the ordinance approved at the Oct. 26 city council meeting.
For those nuisance (permitted) alarms that trigger a fourth visit by authorities, a $72 fine will be imposed for the first offense; for every offense thereafter, the city will bill the alarm’s subscriber $144 per false alarm.
Alarms that are reset or turned off prior to officers’ arrival will not be counted towards the false alarm quota.
Those who do not have permits and have not registered their alarms with the city, will see those penalties on the first false alarm.
Fines that are not paid within 30 days will see a monthly 10 percent fee added to the original penalty. The accrued penalties for each alarm cannot surpass the original invoiced amount.
Owners of alarm systems already in existence before Tuesday’s meeting will have a month to file for an alarm permit. According to Capt. Jeff Horn, 134 false alarms are logged each month between residential and commercial alarm systems. In each instance, he previously informed the council, for safety purposes two officers respond, expecting to “anticipate the worst possible outcome.”
To demonstrate how ridiculous wasted time can be, there was one unnamed Banning business that had alarms go off “six or seven times a day,” and each time two officers still had to respond to each instance.
