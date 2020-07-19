Banning has moved to waive permit fees related to improvements and repairs of its animal shelter in advance of its last meeting before the end of the summer.
The county “has substantially increased the contract cost to the city” for providing animal control services and shelter of animals without owners.
According to city staff, “The cost of this service is unreasonable and the city simply cannot afford to pay such a large cost for animal control services.”
The city believes it can offset costs towards operating its own program through pet license and adoption fees and fines.
The city needs to take care of repairs and improvements to the facility located down a hill behind the city’s wastewater treatment plant at 2242 Charles St. before it can run an in-house animal shelter program.
It closed in January 2010 after a season of heavy rains and flooding resulted in evacuation of its tenants, which involved more than 100 animals — including goats and horses — which were transferred to the Coachella Valley Animal campus in Thousand Palms.
Banning’s city council has requested its city manager to provide alternatives for animal control and sheltering services, including potentially contracting with a non-profit animal shelter.
Ellen Carr, operator of Tender Loving Critters animal rescue, which she quietly operates out of her Banning residence, is excited to see some kind of future for the defunct animal shelter now on the horizon.
While she expects to be involved — as she has served on a recently inactive ad hoc committee tasked with advising such a project — she imagines that she will continue to run her own animal rescue separately.
“They would have to get their own 501(c)3. For something like that they’ll have to have lots of insurance, and I’ve never run a shelter like that,” Carr says. “Running a home-based rescue is a totally different thing.”
According to the city, any alternative involving the use of the Charles Street facility will involve maintenance, repairs and improvements to the city-owned shelter, according to the city’s staff report, which notes that previous estimates for work on the facility is more than $700,000, which includes $75,000 for design and $105,000 for contingency.
The city estimates an additional $82,500 for an unneeded new kennel and other costs that can be completed with volunteer work, or through donations.
And those costs, according to Carr, are the bare minimum “just to get the building up and running.”
“All these years the city has done absolutely nothing” to keep the building maintained, Carr says.
According to Carr, the kennels need to be updated: cages cannot simply be separated by chain link fencing. They will require “actual barriers,” she says, and “each cage will have to have its own drainage system.”
In her recollection of having toured the site as part of the ad hoc committee, “the roof had caved in” and electric wiring torn out by vandals and thieves, and the piping used for horse corrals had been stolen.
Staff had been seeking direction before the Aug. 25 meeting, since the July 28 and Aug. 11 meetings have been cancelled.
City councilman Kyle Pingree has taken the shelter up as a pet project.
He said in an interview that he has been approaching nonprofits to partner with, including one in Desert Hot Springs, that might be able to run Banning’s shelter, and is optimistic that there is enough interest lately from the community to recruit volunteers who can help renovate the building at little cost to the city, and bring it up to code.
City Manager Doug Schulze told his city council that his staff were not certain as to what permits would be required to work on the building.
The city council was unanimously on board to move forward in bringing back its animal shelter.
By approving a permit fee waiver, “We would be charging ourselves if we don’t,” Councilman Art Welch pointed out.
Mayor Daniela Andrade was “very excited” to see support, since interest from the community in bringing back the shelter had previously been lackluster.
“It’s very well needed. We can get a lot of volunteers and donations,” Andrade said, and “considering it’s costing us $350,000 a year” to contract with the county for animal control services, Andrade called the move “a definite cost-savings, and a no-brainer.”
From 2010 until 2018 Banning relied on Beaumont’s animal care program, and, citing increased costs being passed along to Beaumont for services provided by the Ramona Animal Shelter, Beaumont was unable to provide services at an affordable rate to Banning, which switched to relying on the county for services.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
