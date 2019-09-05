On Sept. 5 shortly after 1 p.m., Mitchell Finesod, a 55 year-old man from Cathedral City, was driving a white 1993 Corvette westbound on SR-60 approximately 2 miles east of Gilman Springs Road.
Finesod was behind slower moving traffic traveling through the construction zone and was seen illegally passing vehicles on the right shoulder.
The Corvette driver attempted to pass a big rig ahead of him, again, using the right shoulder in a reckless manner.
He was unable to move in front of the big rig without clipping the right front wheel of the big rig (big rig driver was uninjured and not identified at the time of this press release).
The impact sent the Corvette out of control, and towards the center median k-rail. The Corvette went up onto the center median k-rail, where it impacted a black Jaguar SUV headed eastbound on SR-60.
That impact caused the male driver and the left rear female passenger of the SUV to sustain immediate fatal injuries. The right front passenger and right rear passenger of the Jaguar sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported by AMR to Riverside University Health System Hospital in Moreno Valley (the identity of the passengers and the relationship to one another is unknown at the time of this press release).
After the impact, the Corvette landed back in the westbound lanes. The driver of the Corvette sustained non-life threatening injuries and was also transported by AMR to Riverside University Health System Hospital in Moreno Valley.
He is currently in CHP custody.
SR-60 was closed between Gilman Springs and I-10. Traffic was diverted onto I-10, and onto Gilman Springs Road.
At 4:12 p.m., the westbound lanes of SR-60 were opened and at 4:32PM, the eastbound lanes were opened.
