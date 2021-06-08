As temperatures begin to climb, cool centers in locations throughout Riverside County have begun opening their doors, offering residents a welcome retreat from the heat.
Currently there 39 cool centers open to the public in partnership with local organizations such as libraries and community centers, with the plan to expand to 60 by mid-season. The centers are available to residents at no cost and will be open through October as temperatures warrant.
The cool center in Banning is located at the Banning Senior Center; Beaumont's cool center is at the Albert A. Chatigny Senior Community Center; and Cabazon's is located at the James A. Venable Community Center.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, safety guidelines will ask all visitors and staff at the cooling centers to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
High temperatures can be hazardous for many people, especially for the elderly and those with medical conditions. Heat-related injuries such as heatstroke, an illness that occurs when the body can no longer regulate its temperature, can strike fast and pose life-threatening consequences.
The cool centers are coordinated by the Community Action Partnership of Riverside County, in conjunction with Riverside University Health System –Public Health. Light refreshments and water will be available at some locations. For a list of cool center locations, visit www.capriverside.org .
