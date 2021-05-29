The developer of Banning’s planned 3,385-home Rancho San Gorgonio approved back in 2016 has encountered setbacks in its progress to acquire property for 600 feet of sewer easements and construction of the extension of C Street to State Route 243.
Based on the developer’s correspondence with the city, “multiple efforts at a private acquisition of the necessary easement” from four specific property owners whose easement sizes range from 257 square feet to 9,309.33 square feet “have not been successful.”
One property owner told developer reps “not to trespass on his property,” while another expressed that they “had no interest of any sort in discussing an easement on their property.”
Further, according to Rancho Cucamonga-based developer Diversified Pacific, outreach to a separate property owner John Lawrence indicated that he “was not interested in our offer,” and the company’s Director of Forward Planning Nolan Leggio noted that he was “unable to finish describing our offer” on a call in March 2020 in which he tried to explain what the developer was hoping to do.
Rancho San Gorgonio’s 831-acre master planned community south of Westward Avenue has been planned as a six-phase, 30-year development that includes three neighborhood parks, a 14-acre elementary school site, a fire station, multipurpose trails, a community center, and options for commercial development.
As part of the city’s approval of the Rancho San Gorgonio development, the city and developer aggreed that a portion of the property needed “to secure road access alignment for C Street and for the sewer trunk line,” and Diversified Pacific is tasked with making “a good faith effort to acquire any necessary right-of-way” for those improvements.
The city believes that “The Developer has provided credible evidence” that Diversified Pacific has done its due diligence, and since it has met with disinterest or downright refusal from property owners to discuss the matter, the company requested the city’s help in seeing if it would have a better response to negotiate with property owners.
All costs the city incurs, either in legal expenses or construction, will be reimbursed by the company per an agreement discussed at the May 25 Banning city council meeting.
City Attorney Kevin Ennis summarized what the agreement specifies: that the developer will reimburse the city for costs related to the gathering and sharing of information, discussions and negotiations between the parties — all part of a process that, if all else fails, concludes with a last resort request through a court to allow the city to use eminent domain powers, a process that would add a couple of years’ delay and costs to Diversified Pacific’s plans.
Public Works Director Art Vela insisted that, while “the agreement allows for eminent domain, it’s not the ultimate goal of the agreement. The goal is to negotiate prices for the properties; the intent of the agreement is to facilitate development of the project the way it was approved” nearly five years ago.
Councilman Kyle Pingree was not convinced that “the developer has searched out all options,” and saw Diversified Pacific’s reliance on the city “to be the bad guy” as a ploy to “bully” property owners.
Councilman Alberto Sanchez, who participated in the meeting virtually, recommended that, since the “developer already tried to reach out and got no response, my suggestion would be to move this forward with something like this so the city can start open negotiations and allow property owners to have communication with the city” if they were not interested in dealing with the developer, suggesting that the city might “have a better shot” in getting responses from property owners.
Pingree motioned to have the consent item moved to the council’s June 8 meeting, when city staff could provide a graphic overview of the properties that would be affected. His motion passed unanimously.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
