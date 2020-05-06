As of April 27 Riverside County had reported more than 650 confirmed coronavirus cases among the patients and staff of nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the county.
At that time the majority of the more than 400 patient cases were among 40 skilled nursing facilities spread throughout the county.
There were 53 skilled nursing facilities in the county.
Additionally, nearly 50 patient cases afflicted residents at 14 assisted living locations.
Among the skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in Riverside County with confirmed cases of coronavirus is the Highland Springs Care Center in Beaumont, which as of May 4, there were 47 patients confirmed to have COVID-19, and 33 staff members.
There are hundreds of other long-term care facilities with varying levels of care provided.
Riverside County has tested approximately 1,200 patients at these facilities.
There are 211 staff members who have tested positive for coronavirus among skilled nursing and assisted living facilities.
“We have known since the beginning of this response that congregate care facilities would provide one of the biggest challenges,” said Kim Saruwatari, director of Riverside County public health. “We responded to the challenge by forming our SOS teams who have reached out to most of our facilities to support their efforts. We also have teams that have helped out with some staffing when it was appropriate.”
The four SOS (Skilled Nursing Facilities + Outreach Support) teams consist of workers from American Medical Response, behavioral health and other healthcare partners who could be involved in patient care. The teams target specific regions – Northwest, Southwest, Central and Eastern – in the county and work with staff members at each facility to demonstrate proper safety techniques, provide proper safety gear and educate them about COVID-19 to dispel rumors and correct erroneous information.
“I am very proud of our county public health leadership and rapid coordinated efforts within our local skilled nursing facilities,” said Board Chair V. Manuel Perez, Fourth District Supervisor. “In agreement with the Governor’s six principles, we must do all we can to provide care and protection to our most vulnerable. I also look forward to working with the state to ensure cost recovery for our heavily impacted budget.”
SOS teams have visited more than 140 facilities, and conducted follow-up visits with 10.
Rehabilitation facilities and nursing homes present a challenge for health officials due to the age and health conditions of the residents, as well as their close proximity to each other. The county prioritizes investigations in these facilities due to the high risk of serious illness that outbreaks pose.
Skilled nursing facilities are licensed by state regulators, but local health officials can offer support to maintain services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.