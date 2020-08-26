BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
The city-owned building that formerly housed the defunct Brew Rebellion at 33 S. San Gorgonio Ave. will temporarily become the home of Lithopass commercial printing services after Banning approved a six-month lease agreement at its Aug. 5 meeting.
Brew Rebellion closed in March, and the building has been vacant since.
Councilman Kyle Pingree initially questioned giving a break to Lithopass, whose building next door burned down last month, with a $1,000 monthly lease at 67 cents per square foot.
Pingree pointed out that the city, hurting for revenue, should be able to ask any business that wants prime location in downtown Banning to pay at least $1 per square foot.
Even 90 cents per square foot — and as high as $1.50 per square foot — seemed “reasonable” for anyone desiring a downtown location, Pingree said.
Councilman Art Welch said that, while he agrees that the value of rent should be higher, having higher lease agreements at this time would continue to guarantee the already high vacancy rate in the downtown district.
“Since this is a short-term agreement, to keep business downtown, I’ll agree with the agreement” for Lithopass’s temporary lease.
Councilman David Happe, who owns his pub a block away, recused himself from discussion.
As part of its agreement, Lithopass will have to upgrade the electrical system at its own expense — approximately $2,500.
When the company moves out, the city will have that added value for the space should it lease it to someone else.
According to the city, Lithopass will essentially be paying the same rate Brew Rebellion was paying for its lease.
The agreement calls for a six-month lease, with a month-to-month renewable lease thereafter for the 1,499 square-foot building, which has an adjacent patio.
Banning Chamber of Commerce President Robert Ybarra, Pingree’s boss at Precision Material Handling in Banning, which Ybarra owns, requested “a little compassion” for Lithopass, which has been around for decades and whose owners have contributed to the community.
Supporters pointed out that the city could at least collect rent during the pandemic where there has been no demonstrated promise of businesses showing overwhelming interest in moving into vacant downtown storefronts.
Lithopass owner Daniel Job had recently left work late in the evening on July 22 when moments later his security firm alerted him that alarms were going off at his business.
The fire gutted the majority of the building, which is still owned by former Lithopass owner Ron Duncan, but the north rail crossing mural was unscathed, and is expected to be incorporated into the building’s reconstruction.
Duncan reported that within a day of the fire, unknown persons had already stripped out a lot of the metal, making it impossible for a fire investigation; their insurance company wrote it off as a total loss.
Suzanne Duncan explained her hope to see Lithopass rebuilt within the six-month lease agreement, as their insurance company will not likely pitch in to pay rent beyond that.
Council, minus Happe who was recused, voted 4-0 in favor of a lease agreement for Lithopass.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
