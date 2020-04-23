A contract for Rancho Cucamonga-based Ledesma & Meyer Construction Co., Inc. as construction manager for the Beaumont High School expansion project was tabled during the April 14 virtual school board meeting after Superintendent Terrence Davis read two letters protesting the company’s consistent hiring by the school district.
The residents also said that the company overbid on the project by $300,000.
Davis read a short letter from Patricia Brewer saying she was a concerned taxpayer and wanted the item pulled for discussion.
Another letter, from Penny McGrew, said she was a former member of the district’s Citizen’s Oversight Committee regarding Measure Z. McGrew works in an industry regarding managing school bonds and understands the process.
“I have heard time and time again that there is no trust with the district, that the community believes you lie to them, either by mismanagement of funds or by omission,” McGrew said.
When Measure B failed to receive approval in March, McGrew said there was a gleefulness among the community.
McGrew said there is a feeling that Beaumont is a good ol’ boy district and continues hiring firms that have prior business relationships with the school district.
In the staff report, Ledesma & Meyer said in their letter that they have built most of the Beaumont High School campus.
The other firms bidding on the project are Escondido-based Erickson Hall Construction Company and San Bernardino-based California Construction Management.
School board member Steven Hovey wanted a response from staff.
Interviews were planned before the COVID-19 pandemic with Ledesma & Meyer, but did not occur after all of the chaos brought on by city and county and state restrictions about contact with others.
Penni Harbauer, assistant superintendent for business services, said that her department looked at the timeline and at Ledesma & Meyer’s quality of work and compared the other two companies.
But the district decided to hire Ledesma Meyer.
Hovey said that for $300,000, it might be worthwhile to wait and see about the other two firms as well.
School board president Susie Lara agreed with Hovey. She asked Harbauer if the other proposals were incomplete.
Harbauer said there were some questions within the timeline not answered by the other companies.
“It would be a challenge if we waited another two weeks,” Harbauer said.’
Hovey said he understood that one of the district staff members did not understand some of the information in the company packets.
Therefore, some answers were not provided.
“Did we ask them if they knew there was stuff left out?” Hovey asked.
Harbauer said yes.
Trustee Janelle Poulter also wondered if the other two firms had responded back to the school district.
“Yes they did but it was confusing,” Harbauer said.
Harbauer acknowledged that interviews would be set up and they would get new proposals and will have an action item for the April 28 meeting.
Poulter still had concerns about the firms not replying to all of the previous paperwork.
“That can be an indication of where they’re at and not being able to fully do this proposal for us,” she said.
Hovey said he had heard of Erickson Hall and knew they have constructed school buildings.
But he was not sure that he would let incomplete paperwork stop him from considering them for a project with the school district.
Lara said it is important for the firms to have an opportunity to clarify anything in the proposal that could be misconstrued.
Staff writer Julie Farren can be reached at jfarren@recordgazette.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.