During this year’s Banning Stagecoach Days — to be held Friday, Sept. 8, and Saturday, Sept. 9 — the Stagecoach Days parade will return, after being rained out in 2022.
It will open the second day of the annual rodeo with a procession of clubs, youth groups, equestrian groups and specialty vehicles making its way through downtown Banning the morning of Saturday, Sept. 9.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Ramsey Street and San Gorgonio Avenue and march, ride and roll its way west to 12th Street.
The parade is organized under the leadership of longtime Stagecoach Days Association volunteer Gabrielle Campbell. In a cooperative effort, the association is organizing the rodeo while city of Banning is taking the lead for the country music concerts held after each evening’s rodeo.
Participation in the parade is open to student groups, clubs, businesses, equestrians and vehicles.
According to Campbell, the city is working to have its recently purchased horse-drawn carriages in the parade.
Those interested in participating in the parade can enter by emailing stagecoachparade@gmail.com
or visiting facebook.com/stagecoach.days.Banning/.
Following the parade, Gilman Historic Ranch and Wagon Museum will be hosting an open house with free stagecoach rides, gold panning, tours and other activities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The ranch is at 1901 W. Wilson St., Banning, and the open house events will conclude in time for the Stagecoach Days rodeo and other main attractions at Dysart Park, 2101 W. Victory Ave., which opens at 5 p.m. each day of the rodeo.
Those interested in volunteering their service to help work the event can email stagecoachdays@yahoo.com.
General admission and VIP tickets for the Stagecoach Days rodeo are available as the Stagecoach Days Association website rodeoticket.com/rodeos/stagecoach-days/2023/tickets and at several Banning locations, including:
• Banning Community Center, 789 N. San Gorgoino Ave.
• Banning Chamber of Commerce, 60 E. Ramsey St., suite C
• Beaumont Do It Best, 1538 E. Sixth St.
• Boot Barn, 300 S. Highland Springs Ave., suite 10, Banning
• Les Schwab Tire Center, 1630 E. First St., Beaumont
• Cherry Valley Feed Store, 39245 Vineland St.
• Banning Veterinary Hospital, 3559 W. Ramsey St.
• Coldwell Banker Kivett-Teeters, 1655 E. Sixth St., Beaumont
• Beaumont Safe and Lock, 1663 E. Sixth St., suite A.
