Starting next Friday, April 3 groceries will be distributed to those who drop by the Banning Community Center between 1 to 3 p.m., 789 N. San Gorgonio Ave.
Representatives of Carol’s Kitchen, Side By Side Humanitarian, Table of Plenty and the Banning Chamber of Commerce met to discuss an option for providing food to needy community members during weekends when the usual soup kitchens and food pantries are closed.
For information, contact the Banning Chamber of Commerce at (951) 849-4695.
