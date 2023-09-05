Behind Casa Palacios Mexican restaurant at the corner of Beaumont Avenue and Sixth Street, there is parking available for maybe five vehicles, which it has to share with a barbershop, a shoe store, the nonprofit Estate Addicts liquidation store, a bail bonds firm and a property management company.
The adjacent NAPA Auto Parts store whose parking lot melds into the alley that leads to the cramped space with five parking spots has 10 parking spots with signs posted warning that those parking spots are specifically for its customers.
The front of the businesses have red curbs, and cannot facilitate parking. Visitors likely utilize the few spots along Beaumont Avenue in front of a couple of antique shops and end up walking a block to visit the other businesses.
According to city staff, a blanket parking policy adopted decades ago is no longer practical, particularly in Beaumont’s downtown district, which has caused constraints as the city strives to implement its downtown revitalization plan.
The municipal code calls for new businesses to provide adequate on-site parking for customers.
In the downtown corridor where buildings are close together with practically no space behind them for parking lots, such restrictions are a hindrance for businesses hoping to relocate there, or expand existing operations.
At its Aug. 23 meeting, the Beaumont Planning Commission approved an 18-month suspension of parking requirements for non-residential buildings in the downtown corridor, which Beaumont defines as being between Eighth and Fifth streets, from Egan Avenue to Palm Avenue.
Current parking standards were adopted in 2007, and apply citywide; the city anticipates that within a year revisions will be incorporated into zoning ordinances that would better reflect its vision for the downtown plan.
The city’s strategic plan involves developing a pedestrian-friendly downtown district that attracts shoppers and restaurant visitors, along with adequate parking; other priorities include recruiting a downtown hotel and an “anchor tenant,” and to revise the municipal and zoning codes in order to accommodate their implementation.
Deputy City Manager Christina Taylor explained to the commission that a restaurant is required to have one parking space per 100 square feet of its building area; for a 10,000 square-foot building, that would mean providing 10 parking spots.
“You’d be hard-pressed to find a lot downtown that can accommodate that,” she pointed out. “Since those are among the intended targeted uses we’d like to see downtown, obviously it has been a struggle.”
Retail establishments have a slightly more relaxed ratio of at least one parking spot per 200 square feet, according to Taylor, “though that also can be a bit of a struggle.”
Commissioner Patrick Stephens expressed concerns about safety, where pedestrians who need to cross a street in order to visit Popeye’s, for instance, though crosswalks are not conveniently nearby, which encourages “some people may want to walk unsafely.” He wanted to make sure that pedestrian guidance would be “duly noted” in code revisions.
Commission Chairman Nathan Smith said that he’s looking forward to seeing more angled parking outlines in front of businesses downtown that might encourage “more business owners to reinvest in their property and move their buildings forward and capture some more retail space.”
No one from the public addressed the commission on the matter.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net.
