At a cost of nearly $2 million in private investment, the giant “Welcome to Beaumont” sign that towers above the freeway for visitors entering the city at Highland Springs Avenue is slated to be overhauled.
Completely.
As in taken down and rebuilt.
The 25-year-old structure, according to its owner Alex Garcia, is in need of some modernization, and he hopes that the city’s latest iteration of its sign ordinance will provide him the opportunity to do a digital upgrade.
Garcia’s Corona-based AMG Signs Company, Inc. erected the 80-foot tall “digital messaging center” along the freeway in Banning, which was approved in 2020.
He told Beaumont’s City Council at its Sept. 5 meeting that he endorses proposed changes that would allow him to turn it into an electronic sign.
The new sign would become a double-faced, 18 feet wide by 48 feet high digital billboard, Garcia anticipates, that would get a decorative pedestal and an updated Beaumont logo.
“I think it would significantly raise the value” of those associated with the business community, to whom he could offer advertising discounts to local entities and chamber of commerce members.
Last spring Beaumont began to revamp its sign ordinance to remove “content-based” limitations and dismiss categorizing various types of signs, in order to prevent legal woes that caused Gilbert, Ariz. grief when its sign ordinance allowed the city to give priority to political campaign signs, but enforced more restrictions on directional signs pointing to temporary church services.
City staff went throughthe ordinance to carefully remove any contentious language and add clarifying verbiage elsewhere.
Mayor Julio Martinez told staff that he appreciated a clear delineation outlined in the latest ordinance draft that distinguishes commercial and noncommercial signs, and addresses sign placement.
Councilman Mike Lara suggested linking sign applications to special event applications, to streamline a sign’s approval process.
Assistant City Manager Christina Taylor noted, “We felt that one sign is not adequate for special events like Cherry Festival, but also want to regulate, requesting allowance for up to 20 signs.”
The ordinance will come back for a future public hearing.
Martinez said he was happy to do “a year of test” and “see where the flaws may be that may have to be modified.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.