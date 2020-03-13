Here is a list of adjustments, cancellations and postponements due to the coronavirus:
Banning Unified School District is remaining open for now.
The San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital Foundation Gala at Morongo Resort and Casino set for Saturday, March 14, has been cancelled.
All senior center activities at the Chatigny Center in Beaumont have been cancelled, as of Thursday, March 12. This includes BCYB and AYSO activities. The day camp will remain open.
The Symetra Golf tour set for March 27 through 29 at Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon has been cancelled.
The Taste of the Pass, set for April 2 at Four Seasons Lodge, has been cancelled for now.
The Beaumont Library will be open during regular hours in Beaumont. The DMV class at the Chatigny Center is held the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. The class is cancelled through May.
The library’s bookmobile also will not be visiting the Chatigny Center twice a week until further notice. Children’s storytime at the Chatigny Center also is cancelled.
The April 7 Book Club meeting at the Beaumont Library has been cancelled.
The Arcade Expo 6.0 at the Pinball Museum in Banning, set for March 20 to 22, has been cancelled.
Cabazon Outlets remain open, but are heeding the advice of the Riverside County Public Health Department and taking it day by day.
Beaumont Police Department has suspended live scans until further notice.
The city of Beaumont and the police department have recommended that if you are feeling ill that you not visit city hall or the police department in person. Instead, call the city at (951) 769-8520 or the police department at (951) 769-8500.
Morongo Casino Resort & Spa has cancelled the following events: Flogging Molly, Saturday, March 14; Marlon Wayans, Friday, March 20; Le Quyen, Sunday, March 22; Rob Lowe, Friday, March 27. Tickets for all of these events will be automatically refunded. Additionally, auditions that were planned for Shark Tank on Thursday, March 19 and an upcoming Morongo job fair are being postponed. For questions, ticketholders should please call the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa at 1-800-252-4499.
The University of Redlands has announced that starting Monday, March 23, most classes will be conducted online. Some exceptions are expected that may need to continue to be face-to-face including graduate work, classes at regional campuses, science labs, fieldwork, art studios and music coursework, said the university in a March 12 press release. All May Term travel classes, both international and domestic, are canceled. Whether on-campus May Term classes will need to change from a face-to-face modality will be determined by Monday, March 30. Residential communities will remain open for all on-campus residents. The guest policy found within the room and board contract will be limited to enrolled University of Redlands students only. Harvest Table has modified the dining experience to limit health risks, and the dining venues will remain open to the entire university community. Beginning last Friday, March 13, all non-essential events with an expected attendance of more than 100 people were canceled. The policy will be reassessed on Monday, March 30. This includes the Admitted Students’ Day. Decisions about commencement proceedings on the Redlands campus, scheduled for April 16 to 18, will be made at that time as well.
Classes at Mount San Jacinto Community College are cancelled on Monday and Tuesday, March 16-17. Classes will be available online as of Wednesday.
Due to California Department of Public Health COVID-19 recommendations regarding gatherings of 250 or more people, the Inland Master Chorale “Vox Populi” concert scheduled for Saturday, March 21, and Sunday, March 22, has been postponed indefinitely.
Organizers of the Emerald Necklace Grand Tourists announced that the luxury bus tour event scheduled for Saturday, March 21, has been canceled. They recognize that a bus full of people in close proximity to each other for several hours seems counter to all the recommendations for avoiding the spread of the coronavirus.
Based on the best practices now in place by state authorities, the board of the Redlands Area Historical Society has decided to cancel the Monday, March 23, meeting at the Contemporary Club.
On Thursday, March 12, the city of Highland has canceled the 24th annual Citrus Harvest Festival scheduled for Saturday, March 28, following orders from Gov. Gavin Newsom and the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors that mass gatherings be canceled or postponed as a precaution.
Southern California Gas Co. announced a suspension of service disconnections to any customers who are having a hard time paying their bill, in response to COVID-19. This policy will remain in effect until further notice. Customers are encouraged to call 1-877-238-0092 to speak with a representative about their bill. SoCalGas customer service is available 24-hours a day, 7 days a week. In addition to the temporary suspension of service disconnections, SoCalGas is taking precautionary measures including:
• Asking customers a series of health-based questions before entering the home
• Instructing employees to keep a safe distance from anyone self-quarantined or sick
• Reminding employees to stay home if they are sick and encouraging work from home and other social distancing practices
• Implementing company travel, visitor, meeting and event restrictions
• Enhanced cleaning of SoCalGas facilities and personal hygiene practices
• Providing SoCalGas branch offices with hand sanitizer for customer use
