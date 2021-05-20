Riverside County health officials are closing two vaccine clinics — one in Beaumont and the other in Menifee — as the county transitions from the larger clinic sites to smaller, community-based locations operated by mobile teams.
The Albert A. Chatigny Sr. Community and Recreation Center in Beaumont will close May 22 and the clinic at Heritage High School in Menifee will administer its last vaccines May 28.
As of May 18, about 15,650 vaccines have been administered at Chatigny since the clinic was opened March 19. At Heritage, nearly 56,000 doses have been administered since that school location opened earlier this year.
“Both of these locations have served their communities well, and tens of thousands of residents have been given their vaccine by dedicated and professionals working there,” said Dr. Geoffrey Leung, public health officer for Riverside County. “We also wanted to thank officials from the Hemet Unified School District, which has offered several school locations for vaccine clinics, and the city of Beaumont, which has been a great community partner.”
Leung said the moves are part of a shift in the vaccination program for the county, which previously operated several fixed sites throughout the county. The clinic at the Moreno Valley Mall, which can vaccinate several thousand people a day, will remain the only county-operated fixed site after May 28.
“Our mobile teams provide the flexibility that enables us to focus on individual communities or neighborhoods, then move quickly to other areas where there is a need,” said Leung.
Meanwhile, a new clinic operated by OptumServe is opening this week in the Promenade Mall in Temecula, 40820 Winchester Road, #2630, Temecula, 92591. That clinic will be opened Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.
More than 1.9 million vaccine doses have been administered in Riverside County between the county operated clinics and those run by the community partners.
“Vaccinating thousands of Riverside County residents hasn’t been done alone,” said Board Chair Karen Spiegel, Second District Supervisor. “We are extremely thankful to all of our partner agencies that have offered up their space for these vaccine clinics.”
The county offers three types of vaccines – Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson – at its clinics. Those 12 and older are eligible to be vaccinated, although individuals 12 through 17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, and must receive the Pfizer vaccine.
Appointments are not required but encouraged. To make an appointment, click www.rivcoph.org/covid-19-vaccine.
Those needing assistance can call 2-1-1 or (951)358-5000.
