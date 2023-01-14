Being the actual assistant city manager in Banning can sound overwhelming, but Laurie Sampson seems to have taken on the role with little public complaint: all of the background work in coordinating the city’s redistricting to comply with the latest census, digging through years of paperwork to gather historical data and rediscover the original city seal, helping respond to queries from the public, and overseeing special projects and community surveys, assisting new businesses with their development process, preparing budgets and analyzing legislation that could benefit the city — Sampson is practically a city department unto herself, though she is not the head of a department, least of all the city manager’s.
Should City Manager Doug Schulze leave town for a few days, take some vacation time, or fall ill for a spell, the city’s municipal code theoretically should allow for him to wave a wand and make someone the temporary acting city manager until he returns.
That person, according to the code — which was amended Tuesday, Jan. 10 — would not automatically be Sampson.
Rather, the role of city manager pro tem should fall upon one of the department heads, such as that of Public Works, Art Vela (who Schulze regularly relies upon, since Vela is the most senior director), or the Banning Electric Utility director, or Banning’s police chief.
Banning’s city council approved amending its municipal code to more accurately reflect the role of the “acting” city manager
Sampson is the first person appointed to the role of assistant city manager, when the position was created in mid-2022, according to Schulze.
For a period of time, the city had an administrative services director-deputy city manager position, but that position was eliminated in 2019.
Changing the semantics of the municipal code to clarify who may be appointed as the acting city manager will not change Sampson’s title or duties, filling in as what was previously the executive assistant position.
“The code section being removed by the ordinance is related to appointment of an ‘acting’ city manager during the times when the city manager might be unavailable due to vacation, temporary medical leave, etc.” Schulze explained. “The state’s government code authorizes the city manager to appoint an individual to serve as acting city manager or city manager pro tem” in those cases.
Councilman Rick Minjares pointed out that the language was not appropriate to be governed as part of the municipal code, and should instead be dictated through the city’s human resources policies.
According to the city, a section that, until the Jan. 10 city council meeting was inconsistent with the city’s employment practices and with state law, was no longer relevant and needed to be removed from the municipal code.
Serita Young, the city attorney, recommended setting a timeframe for the return of the city manager to their post, and explain that a temporary acting city manager cannot by default become the long-term, permanent city manager, since that position needs to be hired and appointed by the city council.
Council approved the measure 4-1 with Sheri Flynn being the dissenting vote.
