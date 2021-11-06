BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Yucaipa and Calimesa could go it alone.
Their neighbors in Banning and Beaumont could, too.
Yet, a similar theme of working together as a single, cohesive regional powerhouse with shared goals and visions in order to tackle issues such as traffic and securing sufficient water supplies, was echoed by city representatives during the Pass Economic Development Association’s recent City Managers Forum.
That event, held the morning of Oct. 28, was hosted at the Yucaipa Performing Arts Center and included updates on various public works and economic development activities in Yucaipa, Calimesa, Beaumont and Banning.
Yucaipa’s city manager Ray Casey was the first speaker, and talked about his city’s projects, heralding Yucaipa’s strategy of incorporating community buy-in to enhance public safety, city improvements, and making the city thrive with events like market nights and festivals.
He lauded Sorensen Engineering’s decision to expand its company and nearly triple its employment presence in the city over the past decade.
A number of businesses are opening up in Yucaipa, from Kluddes Kitchen & Bar, Hops & Spokes Brewery to Dutch Bros. Coffee.
Calimesa’s planning manager Kelly Lucia was up next, lauding her city’s efforts to incorporate preservation of green and open space so visitors and residents can enjoy the area’s trail system and wildlife corridors; though, she noted, the city is enjoying a surge in development as its 10,236 population is projected to triple in the next two decades.
Calimesa is working on a new city hall, library and fire station, and recently opened a six-acre park near Summerwind Trails.
A couple of large developments are in the works, such as the Oak Valley Town Center and Summerwind Commons, which will add a few thousand more families in Calimesa, and bring in a lot of retail development, with Summerwind Commons bringing on 3,000 housing units near Singleton Road alone, as well as a retail center.
Calimesa is undergoing the process of installing traffic rotaries, or roundabouts, along several intersections along County Line Road.
It recently celebrated the opening of Summerwind Trails k-8 school in conjunction with Beaumont Unified School District.
Beaumont’s city manager Todd Parton praised the efforts of Yucaipa and Calimesa, fondly recalling the quaintness of Yucaipa’s uptown scene as he initially visited California on his way to interview for his job in Beaumont.
“We know our history, and that’s old news,” Parton said, in a sleight to a past that shook up corrupt practices at city hall. “We got to that stable platform and we’re building for tomorrow.”
According to Parton, his city is about 50 percent built out, and that his city’s focus is on a future where Beaumont’s population reaches 100,000.
He explained that his city strived to reduce property expenses and reduced Community Facilities District fees; he was proud of the catch-up on street maintenance that his city has continued to endeavor.
Pennsylvania Avenue is in the queue to be widened, and the city’s wastewater treatment plant is up and running.
The city has 49 sworn police officers and a couple of K-9 units, working to keep their current population of 54,000 within Beaumont’s 34 square miles safe.
The city provides free retail analysis for its businesses, and provided grants to help small businesses stay open during the pandemic.
Beaumont is working on revitalizing its downtown, and plans to revamp how the downtown is perceived as “critical” to future plans.
City Manager Doug Schulze rounded out the forum’s presenters, representing Banning.
He pointed out that his city’s motto of “Endless Opportunity” could be applied to the entire Pass area.
Compared to its neighbors, Banning is unique in that it owns its own electric utility and water and sewer facility, and allows for commercial cannabis sales, cultivation and distribution.
Schulze said that his city predicts $5 million in tax revenues from cannabis-related industry on an annual basis within a couple of years.
Banning also managed to hold a record 10 years without issuing a single permit for new home construction, aside from what was pulled by Habitat For Humanity — so when it went from 0 permits to roughly 370 in 2020 as the Atwell community began to erect houses, it put Banning on the map as the fastest-growing of cities with populations under 30,000.
