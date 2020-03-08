The city of Beaumont will pay $10,000 to become a sponsor of the upcoming Symetra golf tour taking place March 27-29 at Morongo Tukwet Canyon Golf Course in Beaumont.
The vote was 4 to 1, with Mayor Rey Santos as the dissenting vote.
City manager Todd Parton told the council at the Feb. 18 meeting that they had received a request for sponsorship from Morongo.
The golf tournament has been held here for the past seven years.
It is a qualifying tournament for future LPGA players. There are approximately 140 players, Parton said.
The three-day tournament brings in about 5,000 guests, including players, their families and friends along with local residents and visitors.
“The plan for this event is to make Beaumont the long-term home for this event,” Parton said.
He said he met with members of IOA and Morongo Golf Resort about a community sponsorship.
The advantages to a community sponsorship are the marketing aspect, which can promote Beaumont on a nationwide basis.
There’s also interest in a challenge day, where a pro golfer is paired with three city council members , including one female council member. This also can be rounded out to include city staff.
The cities of Beaumont, Banning and Calimesa would be represented in the challenge, which would take place the first day.
Parton also said the city could sponsor free events for the family at Tukwet Canyon. There could be a taste of Beaumont, where local restaurants and vendors set up food tasting booths.
At the end of the meeting, City Clerk Steve Mehlman mentioned to Parton that the San Gorgonio Pass Rotary Club holds the Taste of the Pass annually at Four Seasons, usually in March or April.
Parton said he knew that there would be concern about using public funds for a non-profit event.
But an event such as this golf tournament is a regional and international opportunity to make Beaumont more recognizable as a destination site.
Having a challenge between the cities also helps the city councils become better acquainted.
Parton said they can start with a one-year commitment to the golf tournament and then revisit it after the event.
The budget for the event comes from the transit occupancy tax, which is close to $300,000 this year. The $10,000 would be taken out of that tax fund.
“As the event grows, it provides additional sales tax,” Parton said.
He also discussed insurance, which the golf tournament carries. The city does have its own insurance, which costs $1,000.
Also factored in is additional staff time for the event, Parton said. Staff time would cost $2,000.
Councilmember Julio Martinez wanted to be assured that no general fund monies would go toward the event and Parton said no.
Martinez also was happy to hear there will be a follow-up report.
As for social media, the event will be advertised on Beaumont’s website and the city logo will be featured on tournament banners.
Councilmember Nancy Carroll asked Parton if he was comfortable with the city’s insurance for the golfers. Parton said that the players are contracted through the Symetra tour and Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa.
There was some concern about alcohol being served at the event and Parton pointed out that other events, such as the Cherry Festival and the Fourth of July, serve beer.
Parton believes wholeheartedly in the golf tournament and its benefits for Beaumont.
“I do think it’s a prestigious event that happens at Morongo and we need it,” he said.
He also said he hopes that the councils are supportive of the LPGA event. If only men participated, it would not serve the purpose of holding the event if female council members and staff could not participate, Parton said.
Mayor Pro-tem Mike Lara questioned about the funds being used and Mayor Rey Santos was the only council member who was vocal about his concerns over the financial sponsorship.
“I’m really concerned with spending the public’s money and I don’t want to spend the public’s money on this event,’’ Santos said.
White said he was in favor of partnering with Morongo to put on the event featuring future LPGA players because it shows a long-term commitment between the city and Morongo.
Carroll said that the tournament is a great way to market Beaumont on a regional and national level to a wider audience.
She said it’s important to look at the customers the city is trying to attract.
Lara said he is looking forward to Parton’s report after the tournament to see how well the event turned out and the city’s level of support financially toward it in the coming years.
Staff writer Julie Farren may be reached at jfarren@recordgazette.net or at (951) 849-4586.
