The city of Beaumont will continue maintaining streetlights in the gated communities of Four Seasons and Solera, using Community Facilities District monies to cover the annual expenses.
City Manager Todd Parton told the council at the Aug. 20 meeting that the city had been receiving calls for service on the streetlights in the Four Seasons community that could total $25,000 a year.
Parton said he had to temporarily stop those repairs until the council could determine how to handle the matter.
Parton questioned whether maintenance costs on the streetlights in the private community should be paid for by the city of Beaumont.
Further, there are three electrical meters in the Four Seasons subdivision, Parton said. These meters are paid for by the city of Beaumont.
Parton took this issue up with the Four Seasons Homeowners Association board.
City staff looked at costs for the past couple of years; and it cost anywhere from $75 to $250 per call for service on the streetlights.
Add in some soft costs and it went up even more, from $250 to $500, Parton said.
There are 330 streetlights in Four Seasons and the city has taken 33 calls for service.
Parton said a draw down fund was set aside to pay for the maintenance costs. This is a CFD funded reserve, he said.
The repairs have to be viable public improvements to use the CFD dollars.
If half of the lights were to go out, the cost would be $25,000 a year for 167 lights.
Joanne Cooley, the chief financial officer for the Four Seasons HOA board, read a letter to the council on behalf of board chairman Len Tavernetti, who was out of town.
Tavernetti thanked the city and Parton for meeting with the board to discuss the matter. Tavernetti said in the letter that the Four Seasons residents were concerned that the costs were going to be transferred to the HOA.
City councilmember Mike Lara wanted to make sure that the city was maintaining the structural integrity of the streetlights so the repairs would not cost more than anticipated.
Parton said there is always some risk with maintaining the street lights such as if a light pole were to be knocked down or there was a lightning strike.
Councilmember Lloyd White said the city should not have to bear the costs of maintaining Four Seasons streetlights and wondered what would happen if the whole $25,000 was used.
Parton said that CFD funds are special and that this is considered light maintenance. CFD’s can not be used on non-public infrastructure.
The council went ahead with protocol on repairing streetlights in Four Seasons and Solera.
City attorney John Pinkney recommended breaking up the individual communities. Four Seasons passed 5-0, with city treasurer Baron Ginnetti recusing himself since he lives there.
Solera passed 3-0, with councilmember Nancy Carroll, city clerk Steve Mehlman and mayor pro-tem Rey Santos recusing themselves because they live there or have property at Solera.
Staff writer Julie Farren may be reached at jfarren@recordgazette.net .
