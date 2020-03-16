The city of Banning is closing its services and facilities to the public as of Tuesday, March 17.
Banning City Manager Doug Schulze told the Record Gazette that all of the city offices, including the Community Center, Police Department lobby and Banning Electric Utility Lobby, will not be accessible to the public.
Residents can access the website online and pay their bills.
Schulze said there is no date set for when the city’s facilities will re-open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.