The Banning and Beaumont city council and board of education races have their candidates for the November election following the closure of the deadline for candidates to submit their filing documents on Aug. 12.
Banning
In Banning, the seats for districts 4 and 5 are up for election with three qualified candidates for District 4 and two for District 5.
In District 4, incumbent David Happe, who was first elected in 2018, is running for re-election against challengers Antonio F. Dupre Jr. and Reuben Gonzales. Dupre is a driver in the construction industry.
In District 5, Mayor Pro Tem Colleen Wallace is running for re-election against Nathaniel Pimentel.
Wallace was first elected to the council in 2018.
The Banning City Council is also in the process of filing the District 2 seat by appointment, as Mayor Kyle Pingree has announced his resignation. Pingree is moving to Arizona.
The council chose the appointment process rather than holding a special election in order to have the seat filled by the time Pingree’s resignation takes effect, Aug. 31.
Deadline for District 2 applications was also on Aug. 12, and the city received five qualified applications.
The council was schedule to interview the applicants during a special meeting on Thursday, Aug. 17 (after printing deadline for this issue).
The appointment is scheduled for the regular city council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Two seats will be on the ballot for the Banning Unified School District Board of Education.
In Trustee Area 1, Leslie A. Novalis, a retired teacher, will challenge incumbent Board President Leslie D. Sattler.
Sattler worked as a teacher in the Banning district for 15 years.
In Trustee Area 5, Shelly Ruiz, a teacher, and Jeffrey Alan Platt, a father and businessman, are running to fill Jason Boyd Smith’s seat as he is not running for re-election.
Beaumont
For Beaumont, five qualified candidates have filed to run for three at-large city council seats, those currently filled by Mayor Lloyd White, Mike Lara and Rey SJ Santos.
White and Lara have filed for re-election. White, who works for Redlands-based geographic information system company Esri, was first elected in November 2014.
Lara, a Beaumont native, works for Riverside County as a building official and was also first elected in November 2014.
Sedrick Bedolla, David Castaldo and Ron Roy are also running.
Bedolla is an administrator and professor in the health industry and an Air Force veteran.
Castaldo is the owner of A.C. Equipment Inc. in Beaumont.
Roy is a 13-year resident of Beaumont with a background in real estate and teaching at community colleges.
Beaumont Unified School District Board of Education seats for trustee areas 2 and 4 will be on the ballot.
The term of Susie Lara of Trustee Area 3 was also up for election but Lara was the only qualified candidate to file. One additional candidate filing was submitted but not qualified.
For Trustee Area 2 incumbent Janelle Poulter will be running against parent and technology manager Jeff Brown.
Poulter was appointed to the board in 2018 and currently serves as its clerk.
For Trustee Area 4, Board President Steven Hovey, appointed to the council in 2018, will be running against Melissa Williamson, an educator and parent, and Roger Bonadiman, a UPS driver.
