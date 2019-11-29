The Beaumont Chamber of Commerce will honor Jim and Linda Andersen, owners of Cherry Valley Nursery, as Citizens of the Year at the annual installation dinner on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at the Four Seasons Lodge in Beaumont.
The new chamber board of directors will be installed at the event, which begins at 6 p.m.
There also will be a dinner and the ceremony honoring the Andersens’, who started Cherry Valley Nursery in 1984.
They moved to Cherry Valley in 1974.
The Andersens also are involved in the community and in events at the school districts. Tickets are $50.
Call the chamber at (951) 845-9541.
