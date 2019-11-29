The Beaumont Chamber of Commerce will honor Jim and Linda Andersen, owners of Cherry Valley Nursery, as Citizens of the Year at the annual installation dinner on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at the Four Seasons Lodge in Beaumont.

The new chamber board of directors will be installed at the event, which begins at 6 p.m.

There also will be a dinner and the ceremony honoring the Andersens’, who started Cherry Valley Nursery in 1984.

They moved to Cherry Valley in 1974.

The Andersens also are involved in the community and in events at the school districts. Tickets are $50.

Call the chamber at (951) 845-9541.

Record Gazette office manager retires after 16 years

Record Gazette office manager retires after 16 years

Longtime Record Gazette office manager Virginia Bradford is retiring from the company after a combined 16 years of taking calls, billing customers, handling missed papers — and being the first friendly smiling face visitors see when they enter the office.

County Parks district wins national honor

County Parks district wins national honor

Riverside County Regional Park and Open-Space District, which runs the historic Gilman Ranch wagon museum and the San Timoteo Canyon Schoolhouse in Beaumont, has again been recognized for its commitment to providing quality programs and services.

